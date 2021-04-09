When I attended grad school at the University of Oregon, I was fearful of moving from a small town, Livingston, Montana population of 7,000 to the “big city” of Eugene, Oregon population of 300,000 in the metro area. However, I discovered that Eugene was very livable. There is an abundance of parks, bike trails and even fishing for trout or even salmon right in the center of town.
When I would occasionally fly into Eugene, looking down on the landscape as I approached Eugene, the town’s border and rural areas were abrupt and sharp. At night if flying from Portland, you would look down on the Willamette Valley, which is home to 70% of Oregon’s population, and see primarily dark spaces.
How could this be? The answer is zoning. In the 1970s, when population growth and development in Oregon took off, then-Republican Gov. Tom McCall managed to get the Republican-dominated legislature to pass statewide zoning. It is important to note that these regulations were passed when Oregon was still largely dependent on resource extraction, like logging, mining and agriculture. In other words, it was not the work of liberals who invaded from California.
The entire state is zoned with urban growth boundaries. Even the smallest communities must create an urban land-use plan. All new housing and associated structures must occur in these areas. The local community creates these development zones to accommodate projected new development. Because the districts are required to think about where housing tracts will occur, they can also plan for the traffic that may soon be driving the roads, where new schools and parks are needed, or where industrial centers are appropriate. They can even address issues of affordable housing.
The idea that zoning drives up housing costs is not accurate. Housing in Bozeman, Missoula, Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver and other major urban areas is as high or higher than Eugene.
There is much value in such a system. For once, the leapfrog subdivisions that are so common across western valleys are precluded. Because farmland cannot be subdivided, farmers can afford to buy their neighbor’s property because the only value is its agricultural production value, not its potential for future subdivision.
Land-use zoning also prevents new structures in the wildlands urban interface, which is driving up the rising cost of fire suppression.
There will always be people who will argue that zoning is an infringement upon their freedom to build a home where they choose. Speed limits and traffic lights are an infringement of our freedom to drive at any speed we want, but society recognizes that we would have chaos without such limits. The same principles apply to land use.
But perhaps the essential aspect of this land-use planning is that it maintains wildlife habitat and migration corridors.
In my view, planning and zoning are how we share the earth. Most of the critters living on this planet have no one advocating for their well-being. Zoning and planning is one way to show you care about more than your self-interest.