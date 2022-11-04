This year, as we have for most elections for over a decade, the Bonneville Democrats will once again mount a patrol of poll watchers at selected polling places. Our purpose is to protect the voter and the voting space from well-intentioned but misguided organized attempts to disrupt, intimidate or threaten voters at the polls. We believe our polling places to be the sanctuary of our democracy and want to ensure a welcoming, convivial and friendly space in which we conduct our most important patriotic duty.
Only two groups of people are allowed to “loiter” at the polls other than the poll workers. They are “poll challengers” and “poll watchers.” A person cannot do both jobs; they are separate functions. Briefly, these persons, representing either a political party or a candidate, must have been registered and certified by the election supervisor well in advance of the election. Poll challengers must station themselves near where ballots are disbursed because their only function is to “challenge” any voter they believe to be unqualified before the ballot is issued. Whereupon the judge will verify the voter’s qualifications, and if the challenger still objects, the voter will be given an affidavit to sign attesting to the truth and accuracy of their statements and the ballot will be issued. Once a ballot is issued, the challenger’s function is completed.
Poll watchers’ functions are more varied, allowing them to roam the polling place from outside the facility to where people vote so they can observe the entire process. Some poll watchers may station themselves beside where ballots are distributed so they can hear the names of those who request a ballot so they can track who has voted to support a get-out-the-vote effort by a candidate or party. Others just observe and report any discrepancies to higher authorities. None may interfere with the voting process in any way. Watchers watch and report only. They are not there to “fix” anything directly. If a voter should encounter a watcher interfering in any way, it should be reported to the poll judge.
Although poll challengers and poll watchers are the only ones allowed to loiter at the polls, every voter is their own “unofficial” poll watcher. If a voter observes any harassment, electioneering or intimidation, they should contact their elections office with the complaint as soon as they leave the polling place. It is everyone’s job to ensure a safe and fair place to conduct our democracy. If you see something, say something.
As we have in the past, we expect to issue a report of what we observe to the public after the election. In the past, we have had no problems or issues to discuss. And we have found many cases for praise for our poll workers’ attention to detail and their courtesies to the voter. They have the hardest job and get the least praise.
Dennis Sutton is the leader of Bonneville County Democrats’ poll watcher crew.
