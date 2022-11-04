This year, as we have for most elections for over a decade, the Bonneville Democrats will once again mount a patrol of poll watchers at selected polling places. Our purpose is to protect the voter and the voting space from well-intentioned but misguided organized attempts to disrupt, intimidate or threaten voters at the polls. We believe our polling places to be the sanctuary of our democracy and want to ensure a welcoming, convivial and friendly space in which we conduct our most important patriotic duty.

Dennis Sutton

Only two groups of people are allowed to “loiter” at the polls other than the poll workers. They are “poll challengers” and “poll watchers.” A person cannot do both jobs; they are separate functions. Briefly, these persons, representing either a political party or a candidate, must have been registered and certified by the election supervisor well in advance of the election. Poll challengers must station themselves near where ballots are disbursed because their only function is to “challenge” any voter they believe to be unqualified before the ballot is issued. Whereupon the judge will verify the voter’s qualifications, and if the challenger still objects, the voter will be given an affidavit to sign attesting to the truth and accuracy of their statements and the ballot will be issued. Once a ballot is issued, the challenger’s function is completed.

Dennis Sutton is the leader of Bonneville County Democrats’ poll watcher crew.

