With 10 declared candidates, the 2024 Republican presidential primary represents a true choice during the upcoming election. Unlike the Democrats who’re settling for Biden, Republicans will have an opportunity to make their voice heard in future primaries. But not in Idaho.
During the 2023 legislative session, we planned to consolidate all spring elections into May. This decision meant school levies and bonds, along with the presidential primary, would happen in May. Consolidating the elections and moving the primary to May will save Idaho taxpayers $2.5 million per election. Holding a presidential primary with our other elected offices also increases voter participation. So, what happened? Why won’t we have a presidential primary in May?
The legislation signed by Gov. Little did end the presidential primary in March. But a technical loophole meant the primary didn’t get moved to May. The Senate passed a simple fix. Then, when the bill arrived in the House, Dorothy Moon, the current Republican state party chair, objected in public testimony.
From the beginning of the legislative session, Moon resisted this cost-saving move to shift the primary. She insisted that the March date made Idaho more attractive for presidential candidates. But even with a March election date in the 2016 cycle, most Republican presidential candidates didn’t visit our state.
We love our state, but Idaho doesn’t offer the location or the media market to attract presidential candidates. Every hour on the campaign trail needs to maximize candidates’ resources. Most candidates can’t justify spending time and money to campaign in Idaho when they need support and delegates in other places.
Last weekend, Moon’s refusal to support a cost-saving election consolidation led the Idaho Republican Party to adopt an expensive presidential caucus as an alternative during its summer meeting. A caucus in place of a primary carries a hefty price tag for our county central committees. It also limits participation.
Few Idaho communities have public spaces capable of holding hundreds, let alone thousands of people. By design, a caucus requires hours to cast a vote. This process tends to exclude Idahoans who can’t take time off work, struggle with physical disabilities, lack child care, or are serving out of state or overseas.
The first bill we pass in the 2024 legislative session should officially move the presidential primary to May. While we recognize that other events may limit the role of Idaho’s 2024 presidential primary, it remains the fairest and safest way for Idahoans to choose their nominees. Fiscal conservatives should want to consolidate Idaho’s elections rather than stick the taxpayer with a $2.5 million bill.
All Idahoans deserve an opportunity to cast a vote and select their candidate for president. Our job is to fix this problem and give Idahoans the opportunity to choose their candidate. The problem is obvious, and the solution is simple.
Sens. Treg Bernt, Van Burtenshaw, Kevin Cook, Jim Guthrie, Mark Harris, Abby Lee, Dave Lent, Geoff Schroeder, Julie VanOrden, Chuck Winder and Linda Wright-Hartgen; Reps. Chris Allgood, Matt Bundy, Rick Cheatum, Chenele Dixon, Marco Erickson, Rod Furniss, Dan Garner, Greg Lanting, Lori McCann, Stephanie Mickelsen, Jack Nelson, James Petzke, Britt Raybould, Jerald Raymond, Mark Sauter, Jon Weber, Josh Wheeler and Julie Yamamoto.
Main Street Idaho is a group of dedicated Idaho legislators committed to fostering economic growth, championing free markets and expanding Idaho’s economy. Guided by common-sense conservative principles, we govern thoughtfully, striving to deliver tangible benefits to the citizens of Idaho. Our mission is to support and empower small business owners, promote economic and individual prosperity, support constitutionally mandated education and ensure accountability within government.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.