With 10 declared candidates, the 2024 Republican presidential primary represents a true choice during the upcoming election. Unlike the Democrats who’re settling for Biden, Republicans will have an opportunity to make their voice heard in future primaries. But not in Idaho.

During the 2023 legislative session, we planned to consolidate all spring elections into May. This decision meant school levies and bonds, along with the presidential primary, would happen in May. Consolidating the elections and moving the primary to May will save Idaho taxpayers $2.5 million per election. Holding a presidential primary with our other elected offices also increases voter participation. So, what happened? Why won’t we have a presidential primary in May?

Sens. Treg Bernt, Van Burtenshaw, Kevin Cook, Jim Guthrie, Mark Harris, Abby Lee, Dave Lent, Geoff Schroeder, Julie VanOrden, Chuck Winder and Linda Wright-Hartgen; Reps. Chris Allgood, Matt Bundy, Rick Cheatum, Chenele Dixon, Marco Erickson, Rod Furniss, Dan Garner, Greg Lanting, Lori McCann, Stephanie Mickelsen, Jack Nelson, James Petzke, Britt Raybould, Jerald Raymond, Mark Sauter, Jon Weber, Josh Wheeler and Julie Yamamoto.

Main Street Idaho is a group of dedicated Idaho legislators committed to fostering economic growth, championing free markets and expanding Idaho’s economy. Guided by common-sense conservative principles, we govern thoughtfully, striving to deliver tangible benefits to the citizens of Idaho. Our mission is to support and empower small business owners, promote economic and individual prosperity, support constitutionally mandated education and ensure accountability within government.

