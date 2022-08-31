Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is pressing hard for a vote in the U.S. Senate on her antitrust legislation (S.2992) aimed at “Big Tech." The Idaho Chamber Alliance, representing over 10,000 business owners across Idaho, is opposed to this bill, and we have encouraged Sens. Crapo and Risch to oppose it as well. The implication of this bill would be far-reaching and disastrous for both consumers and small businesses. This bill is overly broad, vague and threatens to drastically alter the way the online environment is both used and regulated.

Existing anti-trust laws focus on the best interests of the consumer. These laws recognize that vigorous competition lowers price, drives innovation, and gives consumers the power to decide winners and losers in the marketplace.

Chip Schwarze is the president/CEO for the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

