Many of you will celebrate the last official weekend of summer enjoying Idaho’s beautiful public lands. From camping in our state parks to boating on our waterways, it’s wonderful to know we have access to so much affordable recreation close to home. As you and your family enjoy your time together this weekend, I encourage you to keep an eye on your fire pits, trailer chains and other potential ignition sources for wildfires.
The fire season started a little slow this year. But the uptick in recent weeks suggests we still need to practice caution. The Idaho Department of Lands reports that for land protected by IDL, 109 fires were caused by humans, 66 by natural sources and 82 remain undetermined. Altogether, these fires burned just over 2,500 acres. Our options for fire prevention are limited when it comes to fires caused by lightning strikes, but I’d argue that those 109 fires didn’t need to happen. With some care and prevention, most fires can be stopped before they start.
In addition to these fires, other agencies are managing 10 major fires on lands outside of IDL’s protection. The East Fire in the Boise National Forest that started mid-August remains only 59% contained after consuming 3,313 acres. The cause remains undetermined. As of this morning, the Ridge Creek Fire near Hayden Lake has burned 4,474 acres to date. Crews report containment at 49% with help from overnight rainfall. However, this human-caused fire did lead to the injury of a firefighter from a falling tree limb.
The Hayden Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest started in July and burned 24,706 acres to date. It required mandatory evacuation orders for a period, and now officials need to assess what restoration can happen in the area. Heavy rain helped crews gain control of the blaze. The cause remains undetermined, with full containment of the fire projected by October. In this fire and the Ridge Creek Fire, unexpected rain made a difference, something fire crews can’t always expect.
These examples highlight why protecting our public lands is so critical in the final days of summer. Evaluate the conditions carefully if you’re considering any controlled burns. If you have dry vegetation or other fuel around your property, take the time to reduce bushes and small trees that can take a small fire and spread it to treetops. If you need a campfire, keep the fire pit clear, attend it at all times and extinguish it thoroughly before you head home.
In the rush to get things done and have a good time, it’s easy to assume the fire risk will remain low. But as we’ve seen all too many times, it only takes one spark in the right place at the right time to create a devastating blaze. Let’s finish summer on a high note and protect our public lands.
Rep. Jerald Raymond represents District 31 (Clark, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi counties) in the Idaho House. He is also the vice chair of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee.
