Many of you will celebrate the last official weekend of summer enjoying Idaho’s beautiful public lands. From camping in our state parks to boating on our waterways, it’s wonderful to know we have access to so much affordable recreation close to home. As you and your family enjoy your time together this weekend, I encourage you to keep an eye on your fire pits, trailer chains and other potential ignition sources for wildfires.

Jerald Raymond

Rep. Jerald Raymond

The fire season started a little slow this year. But the uptick in recent weeks suggests we still need to practice caution. The Idaho Department of Lands reports that for land protected by IDL, 109 fires were caused by humans, 66 by natural sources and 82 remain undetermined. Altogether, these fires burned just over 2,500 acres. Our options for fire prevention are limited when it comes to fires caused by lightning strikes, but I’d argue that those 109 fires didn’t need to happen. With some care and prevention, most fires can be stopped before they start.

Rep. Jerald Raymond represents District 31 (Clark, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi counties) in the Idaho House. He is also the vice chair of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.