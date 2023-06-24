Foreign nations love America. They love it so much that the Department of Agriculture reports a modern-day land grab with nearly 200,000 acres of U.S. farmland owned and controlled by Chinese entities. Valued at $2 billion, the Chinese investments alone should have us all concerned. We know how tightly the Chinese Communist Party leadership controls money leaving China. Supporting these land purchases suggests party leaders see a national interest in owning American farmland.
Foreign ownership in U.S. agriculture by countries with unclear motives creates a national security issue. It represents a threat to our supply chain, food systems, water supply and military operations. Because of the need for space, multiple military installations sit next to agricultural communities. We’ve got an example in our backyard with Mountain Home Air Force Base in rural Elmore County.
Farming already comes with challenges. The weather is far from predictable. Farmers have no guarantee that what they plant in the spring will turn into a successful crop in the fall. I wouldn’t want to farm anywhere else. We’re blessed to have neighbors who keep an eye on our fields, and we do the same for them. We share the same goal — feed our families and help feed this nation. The addition of these new neighbors represents an unwelcome change to American agriculture.
A proposal introduced before the House Appropriation Committee would prohibit the purchase of agricultural land by companies owned by China, Russia, North Korea or Iran. Democrats in Congress branded it a “phony proposal” that was unnecessary and prejudiced. Thankfully, our Rep. Mike Simpson defended the proposal as essential to our national security.
In the Senate, Sen. Mike Crapo co-sponsored similar legislation to prevent purchases or investments of U.S. farmland by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. The Senate bill also adds the secretary of agriculture to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. If the executive branch opts to grant a waiver to a prohibited country, the president must submit a report to Congress.
These tighter controls reflect the goals of legislation we passed in the Idaho Legislature last session. House Bill 173 blocks ownership of certain property in the state by foreign governments or state-controlled firms. Our land represents one of the richest natural resources, capable of providing physical, economic and national security. We need to ensure this asset doesn’t end up in the hands of countries that seek to undermine our free economy and liberty.
I’m grateful to see Republicans like Congressman Simpson and Sen. Crapo demonstrating leadership on such a critical issue. We cannot sit back and watch nations who wish to do us harm purchase land close to our sensitive military installations with the potential to disrupt and control our food supplies.
Ours is a friendly and welcoming state. We look out for each other. But on this issue, we must remain united. Idaho farmland is not for sale to nations with ulterior motives and dangerous intentions.
Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen represents District 32 (Bonneville County) in the Idaho House.
