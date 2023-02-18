As a new state representative for District 32, finding a solution to our workforce shortage sits at the top of my to-do list. Earlier this year, Gov. Little proposed a pathway for Idaho students to pursue skills and certifications needed for in-demand careers from Idaho employers. Last week, the Idaho House voted to update the Launch program to help address this issue.
Students can still choose a university or community college through Launch. But these changes increase education opportunities by offering students access to technical training, a freedom not available in the original Launch program. I’m committed to helping Idaho’s students find a path to success beyond high school. It’s why I’m proud to support House Bill 24.
This legislation matters for east Idaho. Many of our students want to train for these in-demand careers. But resources like Pell Grants and merit scholarships aren’t available for kids pursuing skills-based, technical training. Idaho Launch provides a much-needed bridge of $8,500 for hard-working students who want to pursue successful careers that don’t require a traditional diploma.
For any programs that receive these dollars, we expect results. If a student fails to finish for whatever reason, we pull the money back. We’re holding programs accountable for student success. Plus, very few programs can be completed for $8,500. This valuable “startup” investment helps students get started, but they’ll still need to contribute financially to their education. Every year, the Legislature can weigh in and determine if the program is working as needed.
We’ve all seen our local businesses’ help-wanted signs. Many of us have gotten the bad news it will be weeks before we can get an appointment with a plumber or electrician. Our community will benefit from students who want to pursue these jobs and live close to family and friends in Idaho.
I’m proud to support Idaho Launch. It’s a game-changer for Idaho students, families and employers. As east Idaho continues to see historic growth, we must consider innovative options to address our workforce needs. This program provides a hand-up to our Idaho students, not a handout. Our future success requires we remain competitive and produce a better-trained, more well-rounded workforce. For students who want to build a future in Idaho, this is your opportunity.
