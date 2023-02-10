“We should deal in a spirit of justice and fairness with weaker nations, and we should show to the strongest that we are able to maintain our rights. ... Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready.” — Twenty-sixth President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt, speech on May 13, 1903.
In December, Congress passed and the president signed into law the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. This yearly legislation backs this sensible approach — of speaking courteously, dealing fairly, and keeping ourselves armed and ready —highlighted in President Roosevelt’s speech as it meets Congress’s responsibility spelled out in our Constitution “to provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States.”
Importantly, the fiscal year NDAA supports Idaho’s women and men in uniform as they conduct their missions forcefully and efficiently, by:
— Providing U.S. troops with a needed pay raise of 4.6%.
— Permanently authorizing the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program, which helps servicemembers in their initial stages of separation gain experience in a field of their interest and supports the transition of these selfless men and women back to civilian life.
— Repealing the DOD vaccine mandate on active military personnel, while I continue to press for all servicemembers or federal employees who were unfairly discharged or terminated due to these mandates to be reinstated.
I worked with fellow U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch to secure provisions for Idaho, including measures to:
— Ensure the Idaho Air National Guard maintains its flying mission while allowing the Air Force to divest a certain number of A-10s.
— Aid the development of digital night vision technology, in which Idaho industry plays a key role.
— Resources for cleanup, waste disposition, regulatory support and construction at Idaho National Laboratory.
The fiscal year NDAA also backs a firm stance against world antagonists through supporting efforts to push back on China and stay tough on Russia. This includes sensible oversight requirements for the U.S. effort to arm Ukraine while it fights against Russian aggression. The law also helps reinforce domestic security through provisions that include required updates about military support to law enforcement officers deployed to mitigate our border crisis.
In closing his speech highlighted above, President Roosevelt stressed the importance of making our nation one where both “the spirit of peace and of justice” and “the spirit of courage, of hardihood, the spirit which while refusing to wrong the weak is incapable of flinching from any fear of the strong” are exemplified for the world. I am proud to support policies that embolden these important American traits and our country continuing to be “incapable of flinching from any fear of the strong.”
Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho.
