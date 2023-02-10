“We should deal in a spirit of justice and fairness with weaker nations, and we should show to the strongest that we are able to maintain our rights. ... Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready.” — Twenty-sixth President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt, speech on May 13, 1903.

Sen. Mike Crapo official mug cropped square

Sen. Crapo

In December, Congress passed and the president signed into law the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. This yearly legislation backs this sensible approach — of speaking courteously, dealing fairly, and keeping ourselves armed and ready —highlighted in President Roosevelt’s speech as it meets Congress’s responsibility spelled out in our Constitution “to provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States.”

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.