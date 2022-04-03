We only have until April 30 to get the Quality Education Act citizens’ initiative on the ballot in November. On the ballot, the citizens of Idaho will be able to vote on whether to increase educational funding by $323 million per year, with the money going to increase teachers’ salaries, reduce class sizes, create a career technical ladder for students not bound for college and develop all-day kindergarten, among other things.
Our Legislature just passed an increase in educational funding for K-3 literacy ($47 million) and to cover fees if Idaho school districts decide to join the state insurance plan ($76 million). This is a positive step, but it isn’t enough. Idaho will still likely remain 50th out of the 50 states in per-pupil funding. We will still likely lose 10% of our teachers every year because they leave for other states where they get paid more ($10,000 more in Oregon and Washington) or leave the profession altogether for a more profitable career. We still won’t have a career/technical ladder for students not bound for college, and they won’t have the skills to earn a living after high school.
The QEA will increase funding every year, while much of the Legislature’s just-passed increase will last one year, and we will be dependent on their whims every year thereafter for more funding.
There will be no tax increase for any individual making less than $250,000 or any couple making less than $500,000/year and the increased rate will only be applied to income over $250,000 or $500,000. The corporate tax rate will return to the former rate of 8% and only for the larger corporations. Smaller corporations will see no increase.
For the Quality Education Act citizens’ initiative to be on the ballot in November, we need to collect 65,000 valid signatures from registered voters in Idaho. We’re almost there, but we need your signature before April 30. You can’t sign the petition online; you must sign in front of a volunteer. Volunteers will be outside the Idaho Falls Public Library during the book sale, Friday and Saturday, April 8-9.
You may contact me at 208-521-0628 for more information or to sign the petition.
Robin is a retired resident of Ammon. Her hobbies are physical fitness, languages and foreign travel.