Last week, as I was boarding a plane, I received a text request from Post Register reporter David Pace to comment on a quote attributed to Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon that I had told her anything that Damond Watkins ever said should be disavowed. Of course, I’ve never said anything of the sort, and I was anxious to respond. The reporter made it clear that he was going to press immediately and that I only had a few minutes to get back to him. I hammered out a quick response on my cell phone as I was boarding the plane. In retrospect, I believe I was too harsh on Dorothy in my hurried response. I should have said, “Based on what I understand happened here, I believe Damond was treated unfairly.”
At the time, it was my understanding that threats had been made that if Damond did not resign immediately from his position as Idaho’s National Committeeman, an “investigative report” was going to do serious damage to the reputations and lives of not only Damond but also to members of his family. According to Damond, it was because of these perceived threats to his family and loved ones that he immediately agreed to resign. When I wrote my response, it was my understanding that Dorothy had personally made those threats to Damond. In speaking with Dorothy later that day, it became clear that there are two different versions of what was said to Damond minutes before he resigned. There is no dispute that Damond was told that his family was going to be damaged if the report came out. The dispute is over exactly what words were used that Damond perceived as a threat. It is a “he-said-she-said” scenario, and it was unfair of me to conclude that my understanding of Damond’s version was the accurate version. I should’ve been more careful not to blame Dorothy, who adamantly claims that she made no such threat. I was not there, and it was wrong of me to decide which story was correct. I want to be clear about that.
Nevertheless, I still feel that what happened to Damond was unfair. Many explain this whole issue arose because Bryan Smith wanted to be appointed to Damond’s position. In order to make that happen, they needed to get Damond removed. Damond’s living temporarily in North Carolina appeared to be the perfect opportunity to force him out. But there was a problem: Damond wasn’t breaking any rules. So, they retroactively changed the bylaws to make it against the rules for Damond to live out of state. Then they launched an investigation to see if he was doing that.
Then, many things happened that appear desperate and very inappropriate. Someone apparently clandestinely recorded Damond as he spoke in an LDS church sacrament meeting and provided that video recording to the committee. Videoing someone in a sacrament meeting and using it for political purposes appears unseemly to me. It’s reported that Bryan Smith originally authored the petition to remove Damond as Idaho’s national committeeman of the Republican Party, but it’s uncertain whether Bryan supplied the sacrament meeting video to the investigative committee. If he did, I think that would be important for Idaho GOP voters to know. According to reports, there were also pictures taken of the inside of Damond’s Idaho Falls home without his knowledge. This was apparently not done by the committee’s direction but by some “secret” volunteer.
My understanding is that it is already “prearranged” to have Bryan appointed as Damond’s replacement. Before voting, it would be important to know whether Bryan had anything to do with providing the committee with the recording of Damond’s sacrament meeting talk or taking pictures inside of Damond’s home in Idaho Falls. I am told that the answer to those questions is “secret.” That makes me more curious. I am hoping that the Post Register will allow Bryan Smith space to publicly respond to these questions. That’s not too much to ask from the person who has applied to take over Damond’s position as Idaho’s national committeeman of the Republican Party. I hope Bryan will clear this up.
Frank VanderSloot is executive chairman of Melaleuca.
