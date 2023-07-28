Frank-VanderSloot

VanderSloot

Last week, as I was boarding a plane, I received a text request from Post Register reporter David Pace to comment on a quote attributed to Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon that I had told her anything that Damond Watkins ever said should be disavowed. Of course, I’ve never said anything of the sort, and I was anxious to respond. The reporter made it clear that he was going to press immediately and that I only had a few minutes to get back to him. I hammered out a quick response on my cell phone as I was boarding the plane. In retrospect, I believe I was too harsh on Dorothy in my hurried response. I should have said, “Based on what I understand happened here, I believe Damond was treated unfairly.”

At the time, it was my understanding that threats had been made that if Damond did not resign immediately from his position as Idaho’s National Committeeman, an “investigative report” was going to do serious damage to the reputations and lives of not only Damond but also to members of his family. According to Damond, it was because of these perceived threats to his family and loved ones that he immediately agreed to resign. When I wrote my response, it was my understanding that Dorothy had personally made those threats to Damond. In speaking with Dorothy later that day, it became clear that there are two different versions of what was said to Damond minutes before he resigned. There is no dispute that Damond was told that his family was going to be damaged if the report came out. The dispute is over exactly what words were used that Damond perceived as a threat. It is a “he-said-she-said” scenario, and it was unfair of me to conclude that my understanding of Damond’s version was the accurate version. I should’ve been more careful not to blame Dorothy, who adamantly claims that she made no such threat. I was not there, and it was wrong of me to decide which story was correct. I want to be clear about that.

Frank VanderSloot is executive chairman of Melaleuca.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.