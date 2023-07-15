Lately, as I end the day, I have been indulging in listening to renditions of the golden oldies’ of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s with YouTube. These were times of change in a world that was in the midst of a Cold War. Fortunately, more sane heads prevailed. President Ronald Reagan presided over the collapse of the former Soviet Union. Many of our older citizens will remember those years. They were also happy times. When I listen to specific tunes, I remember just where I was and what I was doing at the time. There was a different spirit in the air. It was an age that I miss.
In the ‘60s, things began to change subtly, and we have been living with the results ever since in terms of leadership. We will either right the ship of state or we will continue down the path to decline and mediocrity as a nation and as the last great hope for man on Earth. The choice is ours. The education received in the early stages of youth will be a fundamental guide as to the way that person develops into adulthood and the choices he or she makes on matters of conscience. The challenge, today, is to separate the grain of truth from the chaff of division, revision and its assorted distortions of reality. It’s been stated that if we can separate a people from their history, they can be controlled.
That’s the beginning of socialism and its older brother, communism. Marx did not understand human nature. But his intention was clear. There is a long-standing law of physics, or so I learned in eighth grade, that goes something like this — it refers to an irresistible force coming into contact with an immovable (obstinate) object. It is increasingly evident that more Americans are becoming resistant to the appeals of those who seek to undo us. Happy times may yet return.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.