The snow hasn’t disappeared yet from eastern Idaho. But before we know it, warmer temperatures will arrive. As things heat up and dry out, our risk of wildfire increases. Green grass and leafy trees that appear after a wet spring look amazing in our valleys and forests. But they also represent potential fuel sources for fires as we move into July and August. In preparation for the upcoming fire season, the 2023 Legislature supported several steps by Idaho’s Department of Lands to build up our in-state firefighting capacity.

Britt Raybould

First, DOL will soon wrap up final negotiations with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to update firefighting boundaries. The new agreement determines which agency leads the firefighting based on location. Starting this year, DOL will take over responsibility for a section of east Idaho, which requires reforming the Cottonwood District. The Legislature approved DOL’s request for additional equipment and personnel to staff this new area to protect public and private property. Responsibility for Cottonwood represents an increase in DOL’s overall firefighting obligations.

Rep. Britt Raybould represents District 34 (Madison County) in the Idaho House.

