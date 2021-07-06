Independence Day has different meanings for different people.
What does Independence Day mean to you? Camping? Barbecues? Parades? Fireworks? A day off from work? You may choose to do all these things on Independence Day, as that is part of the freedom guaranteed to each of us, however, let us take a moment for reflection.
Liberty is a word that has been used by Americans throughout our country’s history. The Constitution of the United States refers to liberty as a blessing. Thomas Jefferson defined liberty as “the freedom to do everything, which injures no one else.”
Patrick Henry said, “Liberty is not the right to do what one wants, but the rights to do what one must.”
And Florence Allen, one of the first women to serve as a United States federal judge, said: “Liberty cannot be caged into a character or handed-on ready made to the next generation. Each generation must recreate Liberty for its own times. Whether or not we establish freedom, rests withing ourselves.”
In essence, she is telling us that it is our responsibility to maintain liberty. Ronald Reagan echoed her thoughts when he said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We did not pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”
In July 1776 after the final wording of the Declaration of Independence was approved, John Adams wrote a letter to his wife Abigail. In his letter, he told her that this day “will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations from one end of the continent to the other. I am aware of the toil, and blood, and treasure that it will cost to maintain this Declaration and support and defend these states.”
Our forefathers understood that the rights that we are guaranteed — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — did not come without a price. Protecting our rights requires self-sacrifice, a price that thousands of men and women through the years have given their lives to protect so that future generations might have the chance to enjoy this great country. They also knew that our rights could easily be taken away.
Thomas Jefferson said: “God who gave us life and liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?”
Today in America, people are trying to remove God from our country. This is not what our forefathers had in mind. America was founded on religious principles, and if we continue to remove God from our country, America will cease to exist.
As you celebrate this Independence Day, remember to reflect on this great country that was founded on and dedicated to preserving the values and rights of its citizens. Let us celebrate with pride and patriotism, and as George Washington said, “Let us show pride in our great Nation not only as we celebrate our nation’s birth, but in every day of our lives.