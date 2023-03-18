On a recent Sunday evening, I was relaxing listening to the evening circuit. I pay little attention to the words, but the rhythms are catchy. It’s a time to reflect on things.

Back in 2007, I was visiting a friend near Duluth, Minnesota. He was planning a trip to Rollag, about 10 miles southeast of Fargo. Each summer, the area hosts the Minnesota Steam Thresher’s Reunion. This is a beautiful, gently rolling country of mixed forest and meadow, softened by the weight of past glaciers that burnished the north central U.S. during the most recent Wisconsin ice age. I like the way travel across this land brings together geography, geology and land patterns.

Evan Tibbott

Evan Tibbott

Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.

