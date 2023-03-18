On a recent Sunday evening, I was relaxing listening to the evening circuit. I pay little attention to the words, but the rhythms are catchy. It’s a time to reflect on things.
Back in 2007, I was visiting a friend near Duluth, Minnesota. He was planning a trip to Rollag, about 10 miles southeast of Fargo. Each summer, the area hosts the Minnesota Steam Thresher’s Reunion. This is a beautiful, gently rolling country of mixed forest and meadow, softened by the weight of past glaciers that burnished the north central U.S. during the most recent Wisconsin ice age. I like the way travel across this land brings together geography, geology and land patterns.
The continental glaciers altered the course of the Missouri River and the Ohio River. The gathering is an opportunity to get a look at various types of old machinery, pioneer antiques and features a brief train ride. A bus is available from the lower parking area to the main center of activity. Inside one of the displays was a working steam engine that had apparently been used to power a sawmill in Pennsylvania. The machines come from different parts of the Midwest. Visitors could watch the rhythmic articulation of the 13-foot shaft inside the glass enclosure as it moved like a Swiss watch, only the muted click, click of its parts audible from outside. I must have watched it for 20 minutes, marveling at the ingenuity required to put together such a piece of machinery.
There was a similar reaction several years ago as I watched one of the older steam engines with articulated sets of drivers make a run through the station at the south end of Idaho Falls. It produced little smoke and had only a muffled sound. You could feel the quiet power in that thing. But the granddaddy of them all were the 4-16-4’s pulling long trains of cars, as they made that long, slow ascent of mid-continent on their final approach toward the Rockies, the track curving in response to the grade. It was a great age to witness. It is what led me West and, ultimately, to part company with three centuries of history east of the Ohio. It was a time to move on.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
