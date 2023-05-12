It is the wee small hours and I am reflecting on an era of an earlier time in these later years. It has been a good life thus far and memories are rich with what I have seen and experienced.
In my early years with the advent of World War II, I joined the Boy Scouts. Our two-week summer encampments were held at Treasure Island in the middle of the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, several miles above Washington’s Crossing. Later, during a brief return to my old troop following military service, I had been nominated for the Order of the Arrow, National Scout camping and honor society. The impressive ceremony took place at the very spot where the order was formed, June 16, 1915.
Those encampments were memorable for one thing in particular. We lived in tents that rolled up from the bottom during the warm, humid days of summer. This is historical country, where this nation got its birth. The island was large enough to accommodate as many as 10 troops. There was a large parade ground in the middle, much like the early army camps in the Great Plains. A bugler would sound Reveille at 6 o’clock sharp. The sound would echo across the island in the stillness. All of us would stand at attention in front of our tents. No exceptions.
We were fortunate to have a number of veterans as senior leaders. We had pranks. While learning cooking, I was sent out for a sky hook. Yeah, sure. The quartermaster and other troops were all out of supply. But I had a good walk. Later, I was sent out for a smoke shifter. A more practical item that might have more application on the fire line. We would have row boat races on the Delaware. On Fourth of July, we would send little blocks of wood downriver with lighted candles attached.
I liked row boating, “Yo ho, heave ho. Bend your backs. Lean on those oars.” I like that song. That would find later application on the Teton River in wrenching ourselves out of a brush jam on a tight curve against the current.
In those long ago evenings, the day would end with the quiet sound of Taps echoing across the island — sundown. “Day is gone. Gone the sun. Night is near. Rest in peace.”
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
