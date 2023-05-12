It is the wee small hours and I am reflecting on an era of an earlier time in these later years. It has been a good life thus far and memories are rich with what I have seen and experienced.

In my early years with the advent of World War II, I joined the Boy Scouts. Our two-week summer encampments were held at Treasure Island in the middle of the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, several miles above Washington’s Crossing. Later, during a brief return to my old troop following military service, I had been nominated for the Order of the Arrow, National Scout camping and honor society. The impressive ceremony took place at the very spot where the order was formed, June 16, 1915.

Evan Tibbott

Evan Tibbott

Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.

