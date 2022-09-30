As an Idaho Falls family practice doctor whose practice is solely geriatrics, I treat a good number of patients on Medicare. Trying to keep a practice open as you lose money on almost every visit is unachievable. Medical care for our older neighbors is already limited in this community.
These cuts will make that worse. Unless Congress steps in to repair Medicare’s physician payment structure soon, Idaho’s almost 400,000 residents with Medicare risk losing access to a doctor.
Over the past two decades, there has been a small but steady decline across the U.S. in physicians who take Medicare. One of the main reasons for this is that Medicare’s reimbursements to physicians have shrunk significantly over that time as the cost of running a practice has gone up. This dynamic applies only to physicians. All other Medicare providers — skilled nurses, hospice care, inpatient and outpatient facility visits — have seen payment increases intended to keep pace with inflation.
Fewer doctors seeing more patients for less money is a dangerous formula. And deep cuts scheduled to take effect next year could make matters even worse. Because of these cuts, fewer doctors chose career paths that focus on care for our elderly, and this will have a lasting, negative effect. Our older patients have more complex health problems and complications and deserve the best-trained provider they can see. These are the providers facing the highest cuts to their pay.
Administrative changes to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services evaluation and management codes will result in a cut to physician payments greater than 4% starting in 2023. These cuts do not apply to other Medicare providers, only doctors.
In addition, statutory Pay-As-You-Go budget cuts have been triggered, and all providers face an additional 4% cut next year. But physicians will have to pay this penalty on top of the 4% cut mentioned above. This would be a total of an 8% cut. This after years of payment reductions.
What can be done? In the past, Congress has suspended these and similar cuts to avert disaster, but the cuts keep coming back, only to get kicked down the road again. At the very least, Congress needs to pass a measure to stop the CMS cuts before next year, as well as another measure to waive the PAYGO penalties for physicians, who cannot absorb this payment reduction without risking patient access.
Then it’s time to stop kicking the can. It’s time for long-term solutions. Meaningful reform of Medicare’s physician payment model would include three key components.
First, it would provide financial stability through baseline positive annual adjustments based on the Medicare Economic Index reflecting inflation in practice costs.
Second, it would recognize the value-based care physicians provide; care that keeps people out of the hospital or emergency room, thereby saving money across our health care system.
Third, it would shield physicians from statutory PAYGO cuts, especially when they haven’t contributed to the spending growth that triggered PAYGO penalties in the first place.
Older Idahoans cannot afford to lose access to a physician’s care. But that is exactly what will happen if Congress allows this situation to worsen. Our federal delegation should take up the challenge of leading the effort to reform the way Medicare compensates physicians who treat our most vulnerable citizens.
Dr. Troy Brumfield is the chief medical officer for Mountain View Hospital and a family practice doctor. He grew up in Blackfoot and graduated from Snake River High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology from Idaho State University and then went on to medical school at Des Moines University. He completed a family practice residency at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2001. He has been practicing medicine in southeast Idaho and helping patients in our community ever since then.
