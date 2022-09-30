As an Idaho Falls family practice doctor whose practice is solely geriatrics, I treat a good number of patients on Medicare. Trying to keep a practice open as you lose money on almost every visit is unachievable. Medical care for our older neighbors is already limited in this community.

Dr. Troy Brumfield

These cuts will make that worse. Unless Congress steps in to repair Medicare’s physician payment structure soon, Idaho’s almost 400,000 residents with Medicare risk losing access to a doctor.

Dr. Troy Brumfield is the chief medical officer for Mountain View Hospital and a family practice doctor. He grew up in Blackfoot and graduated from Snake River High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology from Idaho State University and then went on to medical school at Des Moines University. He completed a family practice residency at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2001. He has been practicing medicine in southeast Idaho and helping patients in our community ever since then.

