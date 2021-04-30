State educators were stunned by the Idaho Legislature’s cartoonish vote to hold their pay hostage. The decision arose over fears that Idaho public school teachers had nefarious intentions of politicizing the classroom. Upon hearing this, most teachers had to look up critical race theory, a term tossed around in the House debate the day the funding bill was defeated.
Rep. Heather Scott testified against funding educator pay claiming that Idaho legislators were protecting teachers from “being forced to teach this garbage of social justice.”
In a nod to the conspiracy theorists, Idaho Superintendent Sherri Ybarra told the press that “cancel culture and political agendas have no place in our schools.” And the Idaho Freedom Foundation, undoubtedly the source of this rumor, suddenly withdrew in silence when asked for examples of educators employing critical race theory in the classroom. Several Idaho legislators seem to have caught a virus. Not COVID-19 — but the virus of far-right hysteria.
This is an unabashed attempt by certain representatives to hijack a simple Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee vote on public school funding. The irony that “cancel cultures and political agendas have no place in our schools” is not lost on teachers. It shouldn’t be too much to ask that our elected leaders be smarter than this. Idaho teachers work hard to instill students with critical thinking skills, a necessary component for dealing with misinformation of exactly this sort. But more importantly, colleges and companies expect students who can move into an increasingly diverse work environment.
Should educators be worried that using examples of Black history or indigenous cultures might trigger accusations of socialism? Idaho Freedom Foundation-backed legislators are trying to keep critical thinking and cultural awareness out of the classroom by inserting language prohibiting anything they may not agree with. But is that the kind of Idaho high school graduate we want? It is hard to imagine that universities will welcome students who are naïve about their own past or ignorant of the complex social dynamics that drive trade and policy-making at home and abroad.
Setting aside the argument that we want children better-educated, not worse, it is important to remember that this is a budget issue, not a cultural one. And we have a certificated teacher shortage in a state that ranks last in per-pupil spending. Idaho can scarcely afford to drive away more teachers over culture wars.
Idaho legislators: Reject this thinking and show you value and trust Idaho educators. Just pass the budget without trying to make our jobs harder.