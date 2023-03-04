House Bill 205 and similar proposals in the Idaho Legislature this year would restrict the use of absentee ballots in our state. Currently, the law allows eligible citizens to vote by absentee ballot with no cause. It’s been that way for over 50 years.

Why would we change that? Some want to increase the burden on Idaho voters in the name of election security. It’s a misguided proposal. Fortunately, Idaho’s elections are safe and secure, with no widespread voter fraud. The bill is proposing a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist in our state. We’ve all watched with horror as other states struggle to count their ballots weeks after the election. But that’s not an issue in Idaho.

Written by Rep. Jerald Raymond, Rep. Rod Furniss, Rep. Josh Wheeler, Rep. Britt Raybould, Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Marco Erickson.

