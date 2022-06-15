In recent days, legislators from the Democratic Party requested Gov. Brad Little call the Legislature back into special session to suspend the collection of fuel taxes in Idaho for six months. The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce applauds these legislators and encourages others from across the state and across party lines to unite in this effort to draft this legislation. We call upon the governor’s office to join with legislators in this process and bring them back to pass this temporary tax relief for Idaho businesses and families.
Idaho businesses and families have been through a lot these past two years. Currently, record-high inflation is placing yet another strain on their already diminished financial resources. Record high fuel costs, workforce shortages, and increasing costs of materials and labor are taking a toll on businesses. The proposed temporary halt in fuel tax collections will not solve these problems, but it is one thing our elected officials can do that will provide immediate relief to taxpayers.
The over 50% increase in fuel costs during the past year has had a ripple effect that is touching all aspects of Idaho’s economy. Higher operating expenses force business owners to increase prices to cover increased expenses. Rising prices are forcing families to change buying habits and redirect funds from discretionary spending to fuel and food purchases. The suspension of fuel tax collections is not a magic bullet, but it will provide relief to businesses and consumers caught in this vicious circle that is beyond their control.
The state of Idaho is anticipating budget surpluses to exceed $1 billion dollars for the third straight year. The estimated loss of fuel tax revenue during this six-month suspension is expected to be approximately $180 million. With a billion-dollar-plus surplus, the lost fuel tax revenue could be easily replaced from surplus general tax revenues. Some may argue that we can not afford to reduce funding for roads and bridges due to the degradation of our highway systems. However, with the billions of dollars of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and the supplemental moneys budget from last year’s surplus, there are sufficient funds to continue the work of rebuilding Idaho’s infrastructure.
We caution our legislators to carefully consider the needs of Idaho businesses and their employees. These record-high gas prices are likely to extend past the suggested six-month tax suspension period. Therefore, we ask that a mechanism be built in to allow for a six-month extension of the proposed suspension of fuel tax collection. We suggest a staggered approach of reinstating the $0.26 per gallon tax incrementally over a six-month period to minimize the impact on businesses and individuals.
On behalf of the over 600 business members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce with over 20,000 employees, we are asking our elected officials to put party politics aside and join together to help Idaho businesses and families through these financially difficult times by suspending the collection of fuel taxes for at least a six-month period. We ask our member businesses, non-chamber member businesses and individual taxpayers to join us in contacting legislators and the governor’s office to request they suspend collections of fuel taxes to provide limited financial relief to businesses and families.