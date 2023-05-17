Lt. Gov. Bedke said in an interview with the Post Register concerning IDWR’s spring 2023 methodology order that only about 900 groundwater users on the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer are not covered by any of the approved mitigation plans, and therefore the methodology order should be a call to those that have not signed on to recent negotiations to get on board so as to not face curtailment of their water rights. This assessment assumed that the rest of the irrigators were covered by mitigation plans, but an alternate viewpoint is that most groundwater users no longer are covered.

Roger Warner

To comprehend this requires understanding mitigation plans and curtailment. A mitigation plan allows groundwater users to continue pumping in any year as long as they are in compliance with the terms of their plan. If they are not in compliance, or if they are not covered by a plan, they are subject to curtailment.

Roger Warner is president of the Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition and is also president and principal hydrologist at Rocky Mountain Environmental of Idaho Falls. The Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition is a grassroots organization founded on the basis of advocating for eastern Idaho’s interest in water rights, comprised of a diverse group of ground water pumpers, canal companies, irrigation districts and municipalities.

