Lt. Gov. Bedke said in an interview with the Post Register concerning IDWR’s spring 2023 methodology order that only about 900 groundwater users on the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer are not covered by any of the approved mitigation plans, and therefore the methodology order should be a call to those that have not signed on to recent negotiations to get on board so as to not face curtailment of their water rights. This assessment assumed that the rest of the irrigators were covered by mitigation plans, but an alternate viewpoint is that most groundwater users no longer are covered.
To comprehend this requires understanding mitigation plans and curtailment. A mitigation plan allows groundwater users to continue pumping in any year as long as they are in compliance with the terms of their plan. If they are not in compliance, or if they are not covered by a plan, they are subject to curtailment.
In 2015, Idaho Ground Water Appropriators entered a mitigation plan that required three actions — delivery every year (wet or dry) of a substantial block of purchased reservoir water to the Surface Water Coalition; substantial reductions in pumping; or, in lieu of pumping reductions, aquifer recharge in lieu of pumping reductions. If the plan were functional in 2023, the lieutenant governor’s count of 900 water users curtailed would be about right. However, the plan may not be functional for three reasons; first, there is a dispute over the meaning of the plan; second, based on IDWR’s interpretation of the plan, compliance may not be possible; third, a penalty has been calculated to remain in the plan that also may not be possible. Closely related is a surprise announcement on April 21 that substantially changes what it means to not be covered by the plan.
The groundwater users’ understanding always has been that the plan allows them to apply averaging to “bank” mitigation in good years. In 2017 through 2020, IGWA did just that, recharging and reducing pumping far in excess of requirements. The SWC and IDWR were silent, contributing to IGWA’s belief that averaging was part of the plan. When 2021 and 2022 were very dry and IGWA needed to draw on its banked reserves, SWC complained, and late in 2022, IDWR sided with SWC, with Director Spackman ruling that the word “averaging” was not written in the plan and that this reflects the meaning of the plan rather than a mistake in drafting. Groundwater users were deemed to be in breach, and the terms of the agreement are that while in breach they are not protected.
Without averaging, groundwater users have calculated that to remain in compliance, the required reductions and recharge must increase to an impossible level. Further, IDWR has calculated a penalty for the alleged shortfalls in 2021 and 2022 that requires the purchase of substantial additional quantities of reservoir storage water in 2023 and 2024 that physically may not be present nor available for purchase. In the view of groundwater users, this double blow makes compliance with the plan essentially impossible, exposing them to the full burden of curtailment despite many years of costly efforts to build a reserve.
As if this were not enough, on April 21, IDWR surprised the groundwater users with a change in the methodology that substantially increases the curtailment burden. For users not in compliance with a mitigation plan, or for the approximately 900 users not covered by a plan, IDWR performs a calculation in the springtime followed by multiple times throughout that year to determine and/or revise a curtailment date. This process is called the “methodology.” A simplified explanation is that IDWR first calculates how much water the SWC will need, second estimates how much supply likely will be available, third calculates an estimated shortfall and fourth calculates a curtailment in response to the shortfall. The curtailment is published in terms of a priority date, and any groundwater right junior to that date and either not covered by a plan or not in compliance must cease pumping. The calculation is repeated throughout the season and the curtailment date adjusted.
The April 21 changes were two-fold. First, the calculation of shortfall was modified so that the likelihood and magnitude of a calculated shortfall are substantially increased. So, the calculated shortfall of 75,200-acre feet for the first calculation of 2023 is larger than it would have been had the methodology in place on April 20 been used. For context, to produce that quantity of water by foregoing groundwater irrigation west of Idaho Falls would require drying up about 47,000 acres. Another metric is that it is enough water to provide about 12 days of additional supply to the largest member of the SWC.
Even more substantial, the aquifer modeling used to determine the priority-date cutoff was changed from “steady state” to “transient.” Without a very long explanation, the practical result of this change is that the calculated priority cutoff based on 75,200-acre feet has shifted from the mid-1980s to December of 1953. Most groundwater rights are senior to the mid-1980s, and most are junior to 1953. This means that had the calculation been done using the April 20 methods, a few of the 900 users without mitigation plans, only a few of the IGWA members who have been deemed to be in breach and not protected by their plan, would have been subject to curtailment. But with the April 21 method and a 1953 curtailment date, nearly all the 900 users without plans, along with 700,000 to 900,000 acres of irrigation of IGWA members, would be subject to curtailment.
It is the East Idaho Water Right Coalition’s desire that both parties come together to better understand one another’s needs and work cooperatively to ensure each other’s livelihood. Good-faith negotiations that provide both procedural as well as substantive satisfaction, based on sound science with transparency, openness and advance notice hopefully will lead to a durable solution for all parties.
Roger Warner is president of the Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition and is also president and principal hydrologist at Rocky Mountain Environmental of Idaho Falls. The Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition is a grassroots organization founded on the basis of advocating for eastern Idaho’s interest in water rights, comprised of a diverse group of ground water pumpers, canal companies, irrigation districts and municipalities.
