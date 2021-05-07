When Sen. Risch sends me a letter that begins with, “Last night, the President laid out his comprehensive vision for the country. He detailed precisely how he intends to transition our society from capitalism to socialism,” I wonder if he has more than a third-grade education.
There was nothing in President Biden’s speech that indicated the U.S. government was going to nationalize private industry or property. That is socialism, and we don’t want it. Capitalism, as practiced in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, and parts of Asia and South America, have varying degrees of social support programs. Denmark, for example, is one of these, and for a number of years, has polled as the world’s happiest country. Denmark’s taxes are higher, but the people are happy with the trade-off.
It’s disappointing, but not surprising, that Risch is no more than a mouthpiece spewing the failed rhetoric of the GOP. The GOP could not govern a two-car funeral. They don’t even try. They just oppose every piece of legislation from the House, which is why America has a crumbling infrastructure, rated 13th in the world, that began decades ago.
Note that this is not a governing ideology. It’s just obstruction in lieu of better ideas. Band-Aid fixes are temporary, and the GOP’s stingy appropriations have left the Biden administration with huge problems to solve in infrastructure, social programs, the ability to respond to pandemic crises, climate change and more. We have to start addressing this backlog of neglect now.
As far as the costs go, I recall as far back as Dick Cheney’s tour of duty as a GOP vice president, he stated that “deficits don’t matter” during, as I recall, the debate on President Bush’s tax cut legislation. That statement presaged the GOP’s shift away from a concern about deficits.
I disagree with Cheney. Deficits always matter, but if you need large infusions of capital to stabilize and rebuild the workforce, recover from a pandemic, rebuild nearly every bridge and repave most of the roads in the country, revamp education and more, you better do it when interest rates are near zero. Because if you wait until rates go up, you could go bankrupt servicing the debt. History shows that government spending on infrastructure virtually always produces a healthy return on investment based on increased efficiencies of transportation, lower jobless claims, increased consumer spending and so on.
Biden laid out an admittedly ambitious 8-10 year plan to address the huge mess left by GOP administrations and congresses that had GOP majorities. President Obama had many worthy legislative plans that, except for the Affordable Care Act, went nowhere thanks to Sen. Mitch McConnel’s obstruction. President Biden, thanks to decades in the Senate, understands the U.S. has a one-time opportunity to address comprehensive solutions to these challenges. Our ability to compete with China and other countries for a market share of consumer goods, technology and a modern defense depend on this investment.
Sen. Risch is banking on you being as intransigent and minimally educated as he is. Don’t believe his rhetoric or virtually any GOP member of Congress.