I still have the handwritten card from my client.

The divorce left him with his house, but also the mortgage. On disability, he fell behind in his payments until his bank moved to foreclose. I was able to work with the counsel for the bank to secure him time to find his next home.

Joe R. Larson

Joe R. Larson is a retired attorney and an emeritus member of the Idaho State Bar. He lives in Meridian. In 2015 he received the Denise O’Donnell Day Pro Bono Award for his time and effort resolving legal issues for low-income clients.

