The divorce left him with his house, but also the mortgage. On disability, he fell behind in his payments until his bank moved to foreclose. I was able to work with the counsel for the bank to secure him time to find his next home.
The thank-you card arrived later. It’s a reminder of how I touched his life — but also how he touched mine, through the chance to learn and the satisfaction of helping someone.
I rarely took on pro bono work as an attorney until I moved to Idaho 12 years ago, at the close of my career. But my experience since confirms it’s never too late to give back to your community.
This is true even if your community is new to you.
I spent my professional career as an attorney in the state of Washington before moving to the Treasure Valley for family. I know I’m far from the only lawyer to retire to this state. And Idaho makes it easy to take up pro bono causes at this point in our careers, with an emeritus attorney program offering minimal licensing costs, lower continuing legal education requirements and a robust system to connect you with pre-screened clients in your areas of interest. There’s no need to take the Idaho Bar exam if you qualify for this program.
In October, the Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Program is traveling the state to discuss pro bono services, both the need and the ease of signing up. If you have an itch to get back into the game, this is an excellent chance to get connected and learn more about the possibilities of volunteer legal service.
Events including a presentation and a meal are planned in each of Idaho’s seven judicial districts. You’ll find the details on the Idaho State Bar’s website, isb.idaho.gov.
Contributing free legal services is a professional responsibility. Idaho’s professional conduct rules encourage attorneys to give at least 50 hours of pro bono work a year that benefits people with limited means.
And this state has a great need for charitable legal services. You’ll change the lives of people who don’t have the resources to hire their own representation. I believe strongly that volunteering also brings its own rewards. You may provide your services for free, but you’ll still receive experience, learn new things about the law and feel the satisfaction that comes with helping others.
For those of you out there who are like me: Your skills are still needed. In retirement, how will you choose to serve your community?
Joe R. Larson is a retired attorney and an emeritus member of the Idaho State Bar. He lives in Meridian. In 2015 he received the Denise O’Donnell Day Pro Bono Award for his time and effort resolving legal issues for low-income clients.
