At Idaho National Laboratory, we have a lot going on. The recent attack on a North Carolina power plant highlighted the importance of our national and homeland security mission. And, as our nation works to develop the clean energy needed to power the economy and protect our environment, INL’s nuclear energy and electric vehicle battery research has arguably never been more important.
This time of year, however, we are focused on more than just our mission. Like everyone in eastern Idaho, we are concerned about getting to work. About road conditions and driver safety.
Thousands of INL employees travel our state highways every day, either on an INL bus or in their own vehicles. Many of you travel these same highways. This winter has been long and difficult. Driving conditions have often been hazardous.
Thankfully, we have many dedicated professionals out there with us, helping when something goes wrong, risking their own safety and well-being so that we may arrive safely at our destinations.
I recently had the opportunity to ride along with Idaho State Trooper Mike Nielson. The time we spent together allowed me to better understand and appreciate all that our dedicated law enforcement professionals do to keep us safe.
Nielson responded to an accident, stopped a driver who was traveling too fast for road conditions and made everyone safer by removing a large chunk of ice from the highway. For him, this was routine. For me, it was an example of how fortunate we are to have people like Nielson looking out for us.
After our ride-along, INL’s director of security, Randy Hughes, and I sat down with Region 6 ISP Capt. Chris Weadick. I walked away extremely impressed with the knowledge and professionalism of both the trooper and his commander. And I was comforted knowing that INL’s employees, and all eastern Idahoans, are in extremely good hands when traveling throughout our region.
I am personally grateful to Weadick, Nielson and all their ISP colleagues for their dedication and service. And I am grateful to all our regional law enforcement partners, at the Idaho Falls Police Department and sheriff’s offices in Clark, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte and Jefferson counties. We could not perform our vital national security and clean energy research and development activities without the dedication and professionalism of law enforcement in eastern Idaho.
And certainly, we could not perform our tasks without INL’s security force, a committed group of men and women who work long shifts, weekends and holidays to protect the lab’s staff members, facilities and assets.
I also want to extend my gratitude to the region’s firefighters and medical professionals, including those working at INL. They are all vital to our laboratory and our communities.
As much as we depend on these dedicated public servants, the truth is that we have the power to protect ourselves. My time with Nielson, and the daily road condition reports I receive to help determine whether it’s safe for employees to travel to and from our desert site, have given me even greater awareness of how difficult conditions can get this time of year.
Please slow down. Take your time. Whether traveling in town or on the highways, let’s look out for each other and, by doing so, reduce the burdens on the good people out there every day serving and protecting us and our families.
John Wagner, Ph.D., is the director of Idaho National Laboratory and president of Battelle Energy Alliance LLC.
