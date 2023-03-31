At Idaho National Laboratory, we have a lot going on. The recent attack on a North Carolina power plant highlighted the importance of our national and homeland security mission. And, as our nation works to develop the clean energy needed to power the economy and protect our environment, INL’s nuclear energy and electric vehicle battery research has arguably never been more important.

John Wagner

John Wagner

This time of year, however, we are focused on more than just our mission. Like everyone in eastern Idaho, we are concerned about getting to work. About road conditions and driver safety.

John Wagner, Ph.D., is the director of Idaho National Laboratory and president of Battelle Energy Alliance LLC.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.