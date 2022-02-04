Before Bruce Newcomb became speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives, he ran for the Legislature and for the Cassia County commission as a Democrat. Of course, he lost. Later, as reported in the media in the 1980s, Newcomb changed his party affiliation to Republican because he didn’t like how Democrats responded to his concerns over water rights.
But we all know the real reason why Newcomb switched parties: He wanted to be in an elective office, and running as a Republican, in some parts of the state, is way easier than running as a Democrat. Newcomb’s left-of-center credentials would later become clear as he voted to increase the size and scope of government, voted for tax increases and led the charge to get rid of voter-enacted term limits.
After he left the Legislature, Newcomb continued on the public payroll as the lead lobbyist for Boise State University and served under BSU President Bob Kustra as he was quietly ramping up the school’s social justice agenda.
That’s why it’s not surprising to see Newcomb’s name on the list of other Republicans in name only who are now part of Take Back Idaho, a new group intended to take on the Idaho Freedom Foundation and liberty-loving legislators. Other luminaries who are part of Take Back Idaho include:
— Former attorney general and state Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones, who has often written in opposition to conservative principles and has backed the limitation of constitutionally-protected rights.
— Former Secretary of State Ben Ysursa, who adamantly opposed efforts to keep Democrats from voting in the GOP primary.
— Former Senate Pro Tem Bob Geddes, who defended giving big pension boosts to legislators who become government employees. Geddes later quit the Legislature to go work for the state government.
These aren’t terrible people, but it’s obvious where their intentions are. They mean to “take back Idaho” for special interests and cronies that have had their way with the state of Idaho for generations. Their power and control have been in decline over the last decade, as more and more legislators push back against big government and advance conservative principles. That’s what Take Back Idaho wants to return to.
I don’t want to see that happen. For too long, we’ve watched Idaho’s government grow. Half the babies born in Idaho today start their lives on government assistance programs. Our public schools offer a substandard education at a significant cost to taxpayers. Our property rights have been curtailed. Our freedoms and liberties are being treated as secondary to the interests of the government.
Some might argue that Idaho has done OK in comparison to other states. But that’s simply not true. Remember that in Idaho taxes are higher than in other states, that Idaho imposed a lot of big government restrictions on businesses in 2020 and that parents don’t have full access to school choice opportunities in Idaho as they would in other states. And that’s just for starters.
This is the status quo that Idaho’s true conservatives are hoping to change. Idaho shouldn’t just seek to be just a little better than Democrat-run states. It should seek to be a leader in free-market economics and the defense of constitutional rights and principles. Other states should look at Idaho and want to replicate what we’ve accomplished here by standing true to our country’s foundational principles.
Take Back Idaho is just the latest in a series of organizations formed in recent years in an attempt to stop our work. I hope you will consider what the group’s true agenda is and who has our nation and our state’s best interests in mind.