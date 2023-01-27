As a parent in the Shelley School District, I’ve seen clearly the value that public schools provide to rural communities like mine.
That’s why I volunteered with the grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho in support of the Quality Education Act, a ballot initiative designed to increase funding for public education.
Last summer, the Quality Education Act was all set to appear on the ballot after petitioners collected over 100,000 signatures. The initiative would’ve given voters a chance to make the largest investment in public schools in a generation.
Then, unexpectedly, Gov. Little called for an emergency special session of the Legislature. During that session, the Legislature increased education funding by $410 million. At the same time, the Legislature decided to block the Quality Education Act ballot initiative from going into effect.
I was disappointed with the Legislature for blocking our initiative. But nonetheless, it was a major victory that the Legislature promised to make a large-scale investment in public education.
As the 2023 legislative session begins, rural communities are counting on legislators to keep their promises and make bold investments in public schools.
During my time volunteering in support of the Quality Education Act, the vast majority of people I spoke with already believed that the state was not doing its job when it comes to funding public education, and agreed that much more investment was needed to give Idaho’s children the quality education they deserve.
It’s not just my community that feels this way. A recent poll by the Idaho Statesman found that 58% of Idahoans (including 41% of people who identify as “very conservative”) believe that Idaho spends too little on education. Another poll found that an overwhelming majority believe that state funds should support public education rather than a voucher system for private schools.
Given numbers like these, it’s surprising that we are now facing yet another fight in the Legislature over school vouchers. Voucher programs siphon funds away from already struggling public schools and send them instead toward private institutions, most of which are located in wealthy suburbs and cities.
Here in Shelley, we have no existing private-school infrastructure like what exists in neighboring Bonneville County or way across the state in Boise. Even if a significant percentage of Shelley households would opt for the private model, there would not be enough local funds to maintain a private school.
Rural districts like Shelley would be utterly left behind and ignored by a voucher-based education funding scheme.
If our political leaders truly were our representatives, they would listen to the people who elected them and invest in education for all Idaho students, rather than the small fraction that would benefit from a voucher program.
Brennan Harris is an east Idaho native living in Shelley with his wife and two children.
