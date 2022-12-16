After three years of living with and too often seeing people dying from COVID-19, all of us would just like to forget this nightmare, to make it go away, to just get on with our lives.
But pretending there’s no there “there” won’t change the facts, and the facts don’t care about conservative or liberal, don’t care about whether we believe them or not, and the virus doesn’t defer to donkeys or elephants.
And now we are at a tipping point. We have the ability to prevent death and disability, but only if we clean up our act. Two parallel scenarios are occurring that allow us either an opportunity to quiet COVID to a whisper or else face a devastating future.
Those two scenarios involve the two facts that some will continue to die from COVID — preventable — and our increasing understanding of the incidence of post-COVID symptoms and the havoc those symptoms impose on a huge portion of the population — and our ability to prevent both.
Omicron has changed the landscape for COVID. Deaths are down, but milder cases are up; however, the number of hospitalizations and deaths are once again increasing, with over 90% of deaths occurring in persons over age 65. Yet less than one-third of that vulnerable population are adequately vaccinated — that is with a two-dose primary series of mRNA vaccine, a subsequent booster of the same and a fourth “bivalent” booster this fall with improved Omicron attacking ability.
It’s true the full series is not entirely effective in preventing infection, maybe decreasing infections by about half. But that’s not what matters. The full series prevents about 85% of hospitalizations and deaths — that’s what matters. And yes, we may need a booster every six months as we chase mutations, but we can live with that — literally — given the remarkable safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
And yet only one-third of the population over 65 (which includes me) are protected, and while most of the other two-thirds had a primary series, that is insufficient to prevent hospitalizations and deaths, which are rising rapidly in this group. Compared to those who have had only one booster (that is a total of three shots), the fourth vaccine is highly effective, preventing 64% of hospitalizations and 78% of deaths in a recent Israeli study. Additionally, too many vulnerable individuals in other risk groups are not adequately vaccinated, including the obese, diabetics, those with cardiovascular disease and the immunocompromised, who we all need to help protect by ourselves being adequately vaccinated.
Hospitalizations are once again severely taxing our ability to care for patients, particularly now with the surprising incidence of RSV and influenza. While we think of RSV as a childhood disease, we need to remember that the incidence and number of deaths are highest in adults, particularly the elderly, and the same is true for influenza. And with a very good match for this year’s dominant mutations, the flu vaccine should be highly effective.
But for those younger than age 65 who may conclude they don’t need a full series of four vaccines since they are at much lower risk of death, the facts related to long-COVID are sobering and reveal that not being fully vaccinated is a crap shoot for devastating, life-altering disability. From a recent study in the Netherlands, reported in The Lancet involving over 76,000 participants, symptoms lasting between 90-150 days occurred in 12.7% of COVID patients, controlling for pre-existing symptoms. We’ve known the incidence is substantial, but this is the first study demonstrating the incidence in mild COVID cases since only 5% of patients were hospitalized.
So, if you’re young and get a mild case of COVID, you incur a nearly 13% risk of ruining your life — quite literally. Symptoms included in this Dutch study included a wide array of life-altering effects, including chest pain, difficulty breathing, painful muscles, loss of taste and smell, extremity pain and tiredness. These symptoms persist, for many it will be life-long, impairing the ability to work (in over 50%), thrive and enjoy life. In a UK study, the risk of death following non-hospitalized COVID was tenfold.
The worst outcomes occur in those hospitalized with COVID pneumonia, with nearly 5% developing interstitial lung disease, a calamitous complication. But the neurologic and myopathic (muscle) complications affect far more patients, with anxiety (30%), depression (27%), chronic headaches (17%) and nausea (11%), with an average time to onset of 138 days in a study from New York. So even if you think you’re home free after COVID, symptoms can develop months later. In a more recent New York study, this constellation of symptoms developed in 25% of non-hospitalized adults.
These symptoms are not imaginary. Your brain is screwed up as a result of COVID, and so are your muscles, with myopathic changes on biopsy in 55% in a Danish study. Yes, we’ve tragically had over a million U.S. deaths from COVID, but consider how many millions of cases we’ve experienced in total, and if even 13% develop post-COVID symptoms the long-term effects on our workforce, our ability to care for our families and the load on our health care system is unfathomable.
And it can all be prevented. Another recent Israeli study showed that vaccinated individuals infected with COVID were no more likely to report post-COVID symptoms than those never infected. Vaccination prevents post-COVID symptoms. And for those with post-COVID symptoms, it appears they are more susceptible to getting COVID again, and vaccination both ameliorates the severity of post-COVID symptoms and prevents subsequent infection. So if you suffer from long-COVID symptoms, get fully vaccinated.
In our work in our post-COVID clinic, we see daily the life-altering effect COVID inflicts on individuals, including many with previous mild cases. We can prevent both deaths and the devastation of long COVID, but we all must be vaccinated and boosted, and we must try to influence our families, friends and community to do the same.
