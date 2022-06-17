If I am keeping late hours, working in the quiet of my cinder block garage, my mind often wanders back to times and events that have stood out in life. They remain clear in my mind. Especially events of nature. They are better than any entertainment that has come out of Hollywood.
As I have been in places far from civilization on a number of occasions, they are among the most vivid. Early October 1975, I had been hunting for a friend’s cabin up in the Seeley-Swan region of northwestern Montana. Flurries of snow filled the air as I drove north. The valley lies between the Mission Range bordering the eastern edge of the Flathead Indian Reservation and the Swan Range, which is the western boundary of the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Realizing that I had missed my objective, I had continued on north toward the head of the valley until I came upon a work center that afforded space to park my station wagon for the night.
By luck, the manager had been there and gave me permission to park for the night. I folded the front seat down and had a comfy bunk. Sometime around midnight, the flurries turned into a steady, wet snow that coated the car and windows. With it came probably the most dramatic display of lighting I have ever experienced. It was almost continuous, and the snow on the windows only accentuated the glare.
As Flathead Lake lay just beyond the northern end of the Mission Range, I reasoned that the intensity of the storm was due, at least in part, to the “lake effect” of the early cold coming in over the still relatively warm waters of the lake. Certainly, the mountains were another factor, creating considerable terrestrial upheaval.
The “lake effect” is well known to those living in the lee of lakes Michigan and Ontario, which has some of the heaviest snowfalls in the nation, especially in early winter, as cold, dry winds coming in from the Canadian prairies pick up moisture from the water. For several hours the storm continued, and I tucked myself into my sleeping bag to keep out the glare. The thunder was almost instantaneous. I waited for a strike. At times like this, you are alone with God. Nevertheless, it was quite a display of some of nature’s finest. I wouldn’t have missed it.
Gradually the storm dissolved into the night. All became quiet in the forest. It reminded me of a passage I had heard long before, “And the captains and the kings departed.” I think it was Shakespeare. Where nocturnal violence had reigned, nature’s stage lay quiet. All was well. The morning dawned crystal clear and cool with three inches of snow on the ground, where glaciers once roamed.