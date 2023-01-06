In the early 1950s the state legislature of Utah passed a law stating that a woman who had an abortion or actively sought to have an abortion, regardless of whether she went through with it, was guilty of a criminal offense. This remained so until Roe v. Wade in 1973.
I was born and raised in Utah, and during the 1960s I got married and experienced five pregnancies. Only three of those pregnancies resulted in live births. It’s the last pregnancy that I wish to address. The fetus died at nine weeks or so, confirmed by my OB-GYN; however, the pregnancy didn’t end until nearly a month later. I was advised that my body would have to deal with eliminating the fetus. It did. But it was a miserable time for me. After finally laboring to expel the contents of my womb, much bleeding, a trip to the hospital and an examination by my doctor, the doctor introduced an intern. He instructed the intern to examine me, indicating I had a fully dilated cervix. Then my OB-GYN manually completed what he referred to as an aborted pregnancy, apologizing afterward for having to hurt me like that. Under Utah law at that time, even though I did not request an abortion, one was performed. I could have been prosecuted had someone decided to report the procedure.
In 1970, my husband decided to have a vasectomy. It was illegal in Utah. Men seeking the procedure usually drove to Elko. I phoned the insurance company to inquire about the possibility of financial reparation should my husband go to another state for a vasectomy. We received a call back from our insurance carrier, informing us there was a doctor in Salt Lake who would perform the procedure, and it would be fully covered. It was more economical for insurance carriers than paying for a pregnancy. In 1982, after a divorce, I had a tubal ligation, something else that was illegal during the ‘60s.
Let’s go back a bit further. Mom and Dad were married in 1920 in Blue Bell, Utah. Over the next 23 years, they produced 13 children, the first nine of whom were born at home. I was number 12, so I’m quite grateful they had so many children. Birth control? Abstinence. Rural hospitals? Nope. Doctors? Maybe, but a midwife was a blessing. Science, medicine and Roe v. Wade brought us a very long way toward control over reproductive choices and women’s health. A biased Supreme Court rejection of Roe has just tossed us back to the 1950s, and they’re not finished yet. They’re going after contraception next. Then what? LGBTQ freedoms? Interracial relationships?
Voters need to speak up, speak out, reject corruption in government, eject career politicians who are attempting to gain power mainly to control voting privileges and obligations to amass even more power. And, yes, Idaho and Utah are both one-party states pretty much ruled by extremists.
Marie Fisher retired in 2008 after many years in accounting in Utah and Texas. She has lived in six different states but Idaho is her last move.
