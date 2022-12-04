It appears to me from being assaulted with too many Mike Crapo campaign commercials that he has listened to the critics who said he lacked a spine and adopted bald-faced lies instead, pretty much word for word out of the Republican National Committee playbook. He seems to think wearing jeans in a run-down neighborhood and talking tough will help us ordinary folks identify with him. We are dealing with two issues here important to all citizens with incomes less than $400,000 per year (pretty much all of us).
The first is a Biden administration attempt to get the IRS funded to a level that enables auditing the largest corporations and high-income individuals, stop cheating and use the revenue to pay down the national debt and/or invest in infrastructure, climate mitigation and other national-scale problems, which the GOP has neglected for decades. Crapo summarizes this as making the IRS bigger than the Pentagon. Although the administration did project hiring 87,000 persons for the IRS compared to a current workforce of 27,000 at the Pentagon, Crapo neglected to tell us that the increase was spread over 10 years, and much of that was to offset attrition. The IRS recently told Congress it had 33,000 fewer employees in 2020 than it did a decade ago, thanks to Trump having decimated many government agencies during his term.
Crapo’s real issue is that the top 1% of wealthy individuals and corporations who pay little or no taxes are also his big-money campaign donors, and they don’t like taxes. Just go to www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/summary to check out where Crapo’s money is coming from. 1.86% comes from small individual contributions. The rest comes from political action committees aka “dark money,” large corporations and wealthy individuals.
The second lie is that an administration bill, which would allow Medicare to negotiate reasonable prescription drug prices for the population that must take insulin or some other high-cost specialty drugs with exorbitant markups, would force drug companies and medical school research to slow or stop the development of new drugs that save or improve the quality of lives.
I’ve heard this argument for about 20 years now and am getting tired of U.S. taxpayers having to pay all of the research and development costs for the rest of the world. We need to negotiate an equitable way for developed countries to pay their fair share. What this bill would also do is cut massive Big Pharma profits. Research and product development would still get accomplished, and the drug companies would survive.
Jim Key is a former manager of Idaho National Laboratory Materials Research Department who lives in Idaho Falls.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.