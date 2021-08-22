Reflecting back to the summer of 1957, when I was putting in my first season as a forest worker for United States Forest Service, one of the phases of the work was a temporary assignment to a remote guard station miles in from the ranger district headquarters at Plains. I have mentioned this place before in regard to a night climb to assist a fire lookout. I would have trouble finding my way into that place today without a map after the passage of so much time. Nevertheless, it brings back indelible memories. I am still of sound mind in recollecting details. They have added a measure of quality to my life that cannot be duplicated.
The guard station was a nice log cabin with a small kitchen and two small sleeping rooms with metal cots and had a view out across a broad meadow in the direction of a large horse barn. In the early days of the Forest Service, horses were used to access remote areas for firefighting and other associated forest work.
Before starting work that year, all seasonal employees attended a week of fire school at what is now the Nine Mile Historic Pack Station during which we were given instruction on the proper and safe use of common forest tools, navigation with map and compass, forest radio code for communication and procedures for fighting fires. All good stuff.
For several nights, I could see a fire burning along a high ridge to the northeast of the guard station. I was then assigned to a crew for mop-up of residual heat from the fire after the main conflagration had been controlled. We were there to relieve the initial crew who had established a control perimeter around the fire. It was, to a great extent, hands and knees work, looking and feeling (literally) for any remaining heat, which had to be completely gone.
We were provided disposable sleeping bags dropped to us by helicopter. We were on-site for a week. Other duties included putting together fire packs, repairing tools, checking telephone lines and servicing a remote fire lookout. It is beautiful country. The fire was referred to as the Skookum Ridge Fire, but I can’t find anything on it now. It must be in the archives somewhere gathering duff.
The lookout I mentioned had a road to it. There is another of similar box construction named Priscilla Peak that has no road. I never met her, but like Little Bertha in north Idaho whom I previously mentioned in passing, she must have been an up n’ comin’ climber, if you get the perspective.