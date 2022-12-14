PBS recently aired a two-part Ken Burns-produced documentary on the life and times of Benjamin Franklin. I will keep it recorded on my DVR system for future reference. Mr. Burns is the best documentary producer of our time. I strongly recommend his series on the history of baseball or some of the national parks. I wish he would do one on NASCAR, that would be better than kissing a pretty girl.
When I read or view such historical things, I keep a stack of 3-by-5 index cards next to my chair for documenting new vocabulary words or interesting trivia facts. With this Ben Franklin show, I filled up several cards that I feel will be valuable going forward. Four hours of information from Mr. Burns and other well-known historians painted Ben as a complex, dichotomous man who was always trying to improve himself despite only two years of formal education.
Ben was quite the character. We can say that by knowing only a smattering of what his life and antics were really like. I am sure there is much-undocumented toil and foil that would be enlightening. So many accomplishments and so much mischief. That’s my kind of guy. He’d make a fun college roommate.
Of all the trivia and quotes I copied down for future reference, the one I refer to most often is, “Write something worth reading or live in a way to have something to write about.”
This inspires me. I started writing personal essays or stories several months ago while recovering from open heart surgery. It gradually metamorphosed into weekly columns for several regional newspapers. I try to share life experiences that shaped me, for both good and bad. I sometimes visit local and state politics, but I do try to avoid negativity. There are plenty of political pundits and geniuses out there, and I am not one of those.
I am new to the Post Register, and I sincerely appreciate the editor’s generosity in publishing my column. My goal is to provide some lighter, brighter side of life — to maybe share with you some of my “Benjamins,” those experiences that shaped me. As many of us did in southeast Idaho, I grew up on a farm. Some of my stories talk about farm lessons learned at my father’s hands. I hope some of my future columns may pluck at the “mystic chords of memory” for you, the reader, as it does me in composing them. You will learn who some of my heroes are: my dad, my mom, Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin, Teddy Roosevelt and various musicians — I’ll be referring to them frequently.
A challenge will be to keep my articles within the word limit guidelines as I fight the ADD/overthinker/overtalker syndrome. I will try to be concise, entertaining and informative. After all, if my writing is “all ouch and no yay, it will be hard to make the reader stay.”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston, Idaho. He is currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full-time as a home health physical therapist for Franklin County Medical Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.