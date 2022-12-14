PBS recently aired a two-part Ken Burns-produced documentary on the life and times of Benjamin Franklin. I will keep it recorded on my DVR system for future reference. Mr. Burns is the best documentary producer of our time. I strongly recommend his series on the history of baseball or some of the national parks. I wish he would do one on NASCAR, that would be better than kissing a pretty girl.

Todd Thomas

Todd Thomas

When I read or view such historical things, I keep a stack of 3-by-5 index cards next to my chair for documenting new vocabulary words or interesting trivia facts. With this Ben Franklin show, I filled up several cards that I feel will be valuable going forward. Four hours of information from Mr. Burns and other well-known historians painted Ben as a complex, dichotomous man who was always trying to improve himself despite only two years of formal education.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston, Idaho. He is currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full-time as a home health physical therapist for Franklin County Medical Center.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.