Following years of fruitless and expensive attempts to save endangered salmon and steelhead, Congressman Mike Simpson last year took a big risk and offered an alternative: a $33 billion plan that includes breaching four lower Snake River dams.
Much of the reaction has been swift, negative and, in some corners, hyperbolic. Congressman Simpson has been accused of all kinds of things — from trying to sabotage Idaho’s economy to giving aid and comfort to “radical environmentalists.” It’s almost as if people have forgotten who he is and his record over two-plus decades in Congress. This is a man who has fought for Idaho agriculture and industry.
His strong support of Idaho National Laboratory and the Idaho Cleanup Project played a major role in building the world-class research institution and supporting the removal of legacy waste from Idaho. Today both INL and the Idaho Cleanup Project lead the nation in their respective areas, providing valuable research and innovative cleanup actions. He has been crucial to their success.
Congressman Simpson has been a champion for Idaho water rights. And, working for more than a decade, he brought together a diverse coalition of Idahoans to resolve longstanding issues involving protections for Idaho’s iconic Boulder-White Cloud range. He has earned our trust. His salmon proposal deserves serious consideration and conversation, not a rapid dismissal as unrealistic. All of us should be willing to examine this proposal and give a thorough cost-benefit analysis of it. Our conclusions should be tempered with certain realities surrounding these four dams, power prices and the need to restore the runs of a species so important to Idaho communities located on or near the Snake River.
Here are some facts to consider in these conversations:
— Bonneville Power Administration, which owns and operates the dams, has seen its rates increase more than 30% since 2008.
— This increase is due in large part to the $17 billion it has spent on mostly unsuccessful fish mitigation efforts.
— Those costs are passed on to ratepayers, including us, in Simpson’s Second Congressional District, who see very little direct benefit from the dams.
— This will only continue as the courts continue to hold Bonneville Power’s feet to the fire on salmon and steelhead restoration.
The only constant in today’s world is change; nothing is forever and that includes dams. The United States has built dams, and, lately, they have breached dams. This could very well happen with the four lower Snake River dams. The courts could at some point order them removed, just as they have in other situations.
Here is why Congressman Simpson’s proposal deserves serious consideration. Just like the debate over the Boulder White-Clouds, he is correctly arguing that it is far better for Idahoans to have a seat at the table, determining our future rather than being forced to hastily react after an action is determined. If a court unilaterally decides to remove the dams, we lose the chance to help determine our own destiny. His proposal is a solid attempt to make whole those who would be affected by the removal of the dams, including agriculture, ratepayers, port communities and many others. Kneejerk reactions and falling back on old worn-out arguments should be resisted.
The current conflict between energy production and salmon restoration is unsustainable. Something must change. We can’t continue to spend billions on mitigation efforts that bring little to no return. Instead, let’s get to the table, take advantage of the opportunity Congressman Simpson has given us, have a healthy conversation and make decisions based on the best outcome for the greatest good.
For decades, Idahoans have wrestled with this issue and seen very little, if any progress. It is time for us to do better and take control of our destiny. It’s time to listen, consider and discuss a proposal that has been researched and developed by a man who has earned our trust and respect.