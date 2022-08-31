Recently, Mark Fuller, the Republican legislative chair for District 33, thanked Donald Trump for being “a man with integrity." The more I thought about this statement, the more I thought about pitching a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch.

Kent Granat

The comedy sketch would be a take-off from the popular television game show Family Feud. There would be a series of survey says questions asking, “Name the top five words that describe Donald Trump when he ____ (fill in the blank)”. Each contestant would respond with a truthful word that describes the former president’s character, and then one ridiculous contestant would respond to every question with the word integrity. It would bring the house down.

Kent Granat is a human resources consultant who lives in Idaho Falls.

