Recently, Mark Fuller, the Republican legislative chair for District 33, thanked Donald Trump for being “a man with integrity." The more I thought about this statement, the more I thought about pitching a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch.
The comedy sketch would be a take-off from the popular television game show Family Feud. There would be a series of survey says questions asking, “Name the top five words that describe Donald Trump when he ____ (fill in the blank)”. Each contestant would respond with a truthful word that describes the former president’s character, and then one ridiculous contestant would respond to every question with the word integrity. It would bring the house down.
Let’s play a round of Family Feud and see how the scripted comic contest would play out:
— Question 1 – Survey says, what are the top five words that describe Trump’s character when he appropriated boxes of classified, top secret and nuclear information and moved them to Mara Lago? Answers – illegal, criminal, arrogant, pompous, integrity.
— Question 2 — Survey says, what are the top five words that describe Trump’s character as he downplayed the tragic, fatal nature of COVID-19? Answers — Self-serving, uninformed, ignorant, egotistical, integrity.
— Question 3 — Survey says, what are the top five words that describe Trump’s character when he turns on people (calling them "losers") who have been loyal to him and he has publicly praised when they do something publicly that displeases him? Answers — Name-caller, hypocrite, phony, disloyal, integrity.
— Question 4 — Survey says, what are the top five words that multiple former Trump administration officials use to describe his presidential work ethic? Answers — Uninformed, disinterested, detail-void, law-breaker, integrity.
— Question 5 — Survey says, what are the top five words that describe Trump’s marital behavior his three wives? Answers — Infidelity, betrayal, unfaithful, cover-up, integrity.
— Question 6 — Survey says, what are the top five words that describe Trump’s character in his refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 presidential election, despite having officials from the Justice Department, FBI, state court judges and secretaries of states all tell him he lost? Answers — Deceitful, scheming, dishonest, fraudulent, integrity.
— Question 7 — Survey says, what are the top five words that describe his attempt to remain in power after losing the democratic presidential election and devising a plan to undermine the electoral college, including support of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol? Answer — Un-American, un-democratic, un-patriotic, dictator, integrity.
This proposed SNL comedy sketch would be the most popular water cooler Monday morning topic of the day. And it would be very funny if it were not so depressingly true.
Kent Granat is a human resources consultant who lives in Idaho Falls.