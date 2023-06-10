Some of the most life-saving medications remain out of reach for far too many working families and seniors. We must empower consumers, plans, providers and pharmacies to make informed, cost-effective and clinically appropriate decisions. As Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member, I joined committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, last month in releasing a bipartisan framework for legislative solutions to modernize and enhance federal prescription drug programs, with the goal of reducing drug costs for patients and taxpayers.

Sen. Mike Crapo official mug cropped square

Sen. Crapo

Medicare and Medicaid are not living up to their potential of delivering affordable prescription drugs. This is due in large part to the complex and murky arrangements between pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit managers that have evolved within this system. Federal policy has not kept pace. Simply put, we must shed light on these practices so Idahoans and all consumers can make more informed decisions about their prescription spending and these programs can operate more efficiently for patients and taxpayers.

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho.

