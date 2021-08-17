Michael Boren, a multi-millionaire from Boise, is illegally operating an airport in the Sawtooth Valley without permits. Under Custer County Code, an airstrip is defined as an airport.
As members of the general public who treasure time spent hiking, horseback riding, and hunting and fishing in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and advocates for outdoor businesses in Idaho, we’re heartened that there is an important chance to halt this dangerous precedent, which threatens one of the most beloved wilderness areas in our state.
The Advocates for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area petitioned the Custer County Commissioners to overturn the Custer County Planning & Zoning approval of Boren’s airstrip. Public comment is due by Wednesday and can be emailed to lbaker@co.custer.id.us.
We encourage everyone who is vaccinated to show up in person at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Challis Community Center, 411 Clinic Road. Bus transportation from Stanley is being organized.
Custer County should not reward people who knowingly break the law. When we submitted our appeal in June, Boren had not applied for any of the permits needed to operate the airport. Not only is he out of compliance with his scenic easement, but he also neglected to register with the {span}Federal Aviation Administration{/span} 90 days before beginning construction of a private airstrip. He failed to meet the requirements of the Clean Water Act for 2,000 gallons of fuel stored in proximity to the Salmon River, and never filed a notice of intent or underwent evaluation and proper mitigation necessary before bulldozing potential wetlands. This section of the Salmon River also contains wild, breeding chinook salmon that are critical for species survival.
Boren has a track record of ignoring the rules. In 2016 and 2017, when it was obvious that he had graded an airstrip, Boren told regulators he was fixing irrigation and gopher holes. Boren misstates that his airport would benefit search and rescue operations. One of this op-ed’s co-authors, Gary Gadwa, is a commander of Sawtooth Search and Rescue with 38 years of experience as an EMT in Central Idaho. Gadwa says airports at Stanley to the north and Smiley Creek to the south are within 15 miles of Boren’s property. Gadwa noted in an Idaho Statesman article last May that local hospitals can’t land fixed-wing aircraft at any of the area airports, as none of them have a paved runway. Air ambulance helicopters can land just about anywhere, regardless of whether it’s a designated airstrip. Search and rescue experts have stated that Boren’s airstrip is not needed for emergency rescues in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, so the arguments that it is needed for public safety are moot.
In 1972, Congress created the Sawtooth National Recreation Area to preserve and protect the area’s “natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values and to provide for the enhancement of the recreation values associated therewith.” Since then, the Forest Service has spent nearly $100 million of taxpayer funds to protect and preserve the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, mostly to acquire 92 scenic/conservation easements on approximately 17,000 acres comprising about 70% of the total private land base in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. A private airport is totally inappropriate on these protected lands.
Tell Custer County Commissioners to end the operation of Boren’s illegal airport and to protect Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Email your comments by Wednesday to lbaker@co.custer.id.us.