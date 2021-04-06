The other day a Boy Scout contacted me to pass off a merit badge assignment. He had to talk about an issue in the community that he was concerned about. He’s a local high school student. I could think of a number of things he might want to discuss, but what he raised with me really surprised me.
He said that he wanted to talk about teen vaping. I said: “Is that a big problem? I don’t see very many people who vape around here.” I guess I’m probably somewhat naïve and insulated from it.
He said: “I see it all the time at the high school. There are a lot of kids who do it.” I was admittedly a little stunned by this.
I remember that teen smoking happened at my high school, but I didn’t see it very frequently. Apparently, from this student (as someone who knows, and who is there and sees it first-hand), teen vaping is prevalent. And this is so even though a new federal law passed in December of 2019 made it a violation to sell tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges to anyone under 21. Idaho is making a similar change to its laws.
I decided to write a post about it on Facebook sometime after my discussion with the Boy Scout, just to raise awareness. What I heard in response surprised me even further. Various comments stated that it was a “huge problem” among not only high school-aged kids but also middle school-aged kids. One teacher told me that she had been told by a student that “everyone vapes.” And the responses I received were from all over the valley, the state and even the nation.
I’m raising this because maybe many of you did not know that vaping was such a prevalent problem with our youth. I remember constantly being taught the dangers of cigarette smoking growing up. It was drilled into our heads. I think that those discussions and the efforts of groups such as D.A.R.E. in my middle and high schools made a big difference in keeping many of my friends from taking up smoking.
But we’re faced with a new generation and a subtle new way of ingesting nicotine. Yes, nicotine is the primary agent in both regular cigarettes and e-cigarettes, and it is a highly addictive and toxic substance. I understand that it can raise blood pressure and spikes adrenaline, which increases the heart rate and the likelihood of a heart attack. Further data suggests a link to chronic lung disease and asthma. In 2015, the U.S surgeon general reported that e-cigarette use among high school students had increased by 900%. Imagine where those use levels are now.
Let’s all speak out against teen vaping. I know that the schools are doing their part in this fight, which is much appreciated. But it’s really all of our jobs to offer our voices. Out of an abundance of concern for our next generation, we should encourage all of our youth to avoid the practice.