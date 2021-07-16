How do you spot political extremists bearing bad fruit? Two clues are false names and hypocrisy. Consider examples on both the right and left.
On the right, we have the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Do they promote freedom? History shows that freedom is maintained by written constitutions that establish governing procedures built on principles of individual liberty. The U.S. is a relatively young nation but has one of the oldest continuing forms of government because the U.S. Constitution is genius. Lovers of freedom must support both the U.S. and state constitutions.
The Freedom Foundation and its supporters often violate the Idaho Constitution. The Idaho Constitution states “the stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” The Freedom Foundation fails. The Freedom Foundation also fails to support the constitutionally recognized right of citizen initiative.
More broadly, look at how the Freedom Foundation scores legislation: some scores are pro-Constitution but some are anti-Constitution and therefore anti-freedom. I couldn’t vote for Freedom Foundation fanatics like Janice McGeachin for Idaho governor or Priscilla Giddings for lieutenant governor; they don’t support the Idaho Constitution.
On the left, there are many extremist organizations, doing the opposite of what their names claim. Anti-racists are racists. A current meme accurately states, “A ‘racist’ is a person who has a prejudice against people of another race, not a person who disagrees with Democrats.”
Antifa are fascists. Socialism is not the opposite of fascism. Fascism, socialism and communism are modern forms of feudalism. In each, the means of production and political decisions are controlled by an elite group, i.e., a one-party state. In feudalism, the elite controls by force. In fascism, the elite controls by excessive corporate-government cooperation. In socialism, the government controls society by excessive control of businesses. In communism, the government owns the means of production. The opposite of feudalism, fascism, socialism and communism is freedom, i.e., minimally regulated free enterprise. Antifa promotes fascism, not freedom.
If Black Lives Matter activists believed their slogan, they would advocate more policing of poor, crime-ridden areas. They would oppose riots and the destruction of Black-owned and Black-serving businesses. BLM and Antifa riots have destroyed decades of building Black opportunities. Their policies are killing more Blacks from increased crime.
Watch what they do, not what they say. “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits. … Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.”
The Freedom Foundation, anti-racists, Antifa and BLM bear evil fruit.