Former President Ronald Reagan said, “Strength is the most persuasive argument we have to convince our adversaries to negotiate seriously and to cease bullying other nations.”

One of the ways we show strength is by solidifying our alliances with other countries with similar world objectives. With my support, the Senate recently overwhelmingly ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization  by a vote 95-1-1, enabling these two countries to become NATO members. This is an important step in reinforcing our countries’ alliances and countering Russian aggression, including the invasion of Ukraine, and other international threats.

Sen. Mike Crapo official mug cropped square

Sen. Crapo

