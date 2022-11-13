On Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m., Germany and the Allies marked the official end of World War I. On Armistice Day, our nation honored the over 8 million armed forces who served in this conflict. Following World War II and the Korean War, Congress renamed Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all U.S. military veterans. This annual remembrance on Nov. 11 prompts us to reflect on what we owe the men and women who serve our nation and defend our Constitution.
Upon joining the military, every enlisted member takes the Oath of Enlistment:
“I, ———__, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
Take a moment and reflect on this line, “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” To the best of their ability, service members are fulfilling an oath that protects our rights. In return, they must often make sacrifices; this deserves our acknowledgment, admiration and appreciation.
The training required to serve in our armed forces requires dedication and hard work that I suspect many of us might find beyond our abilities. Deployment can mean long stretches of time separated from family and friends. It can also mean a greater physical risk and the possibility of making the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
President Ronald Reagan said: “Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us.”
When we thank people for their service, do our actions reflect a true appreciation for their sacrifices? Do we support efforts to fulfill our promises to them and their families? When called upon, do we support and defend the Constitution?
Our nation exists because thousands stood up to fight for its creation. It continues to exist because millions of brave men and women have and will continue to defend us against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The price paid for their efforts deserves our respect and a commitment to support them in this great effort every day of the year.
Republican Britt Raybould was elected Nov. 8 to the Idaho House of Representatives for District 34, Seat B.
