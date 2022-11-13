On Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m., Germany and the Allies marked the official end of World War I. On Armistice Day, our nation honored the over 8 million armed forces who served in this conflict. Following World War II and the Korean War, Congress renamed Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all U.S. military veterans. This annual remembrance on Nov. 11 prompts us to reflect on what we owe the men and women who serve our nation and defend our Constitution.

Republican Britt Raybould was elected Nov. 8 to the Idaho House of Representatives for District 34, Seat B.

