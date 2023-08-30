Congress created the precursor for what became the U.S. Department of Defense when it passed the National Security Act of 1947 and later amended it in 1949. The law required the reorganization of our country’s military functions to provide more coordinated and effective direction, rather than our nation’s military functions continuing to operate under conflicting policies under separate departments. One of the most important responsibilities of Congress is to provide for this common defense. Through the enactment of the annual National Defense Authorization Acts, Congress meets its constitutional responsibility by supporting American service members, allies and national security efforts.

With my support and the support of fellow U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch, the Senate recently passed its version of the NDAA for fiscal year 2024, S. 2226, by a vote of 86-11.

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S. Senator from Idaho.

