Taiwan has a special relationship with Idaho. Taiwan is Idaho’s second-largest trade partner, accounting for the purchase of more than $470 million in Idaho products in 2021, a 16% increase from the prior year, according to the Idaho Department of Commerce.

Our top exports to Taiwan include electrical equipment and machinery; chemicals, fertilizers and cosmetics; optical and medical equipment; and food and agriculture products. Moreover, our exports are growing, as reflected in a deal last September where Taiwanese flour mills will buy Idaho wheat valued at $576 million. Highlighting the importance of the relationship between Taiwan, Idaho’s Asia Trade Office is based in Taiwan and helps guide Idahoans through expanding sales of Idaho goods into not only Taiwan’s market but also assists with selling in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Sen. Mike Crapo

Sen. Crapo

Mike Crapo is a Republican U.S.

Senator from Idaho.

