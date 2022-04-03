There’s a lot to unravel in Jennifer Ellis’ convoluted and completely dishonest portrayal of her new political action committee, Take Back Idaho, and its target, the conservative Idaho Freedom Foundation, whose board I proudly serve on. I’m one of the thousands of Idahoans who donate to the Freedom Foundation because of the great work it’s doing to restore our constitutional republic and end the advancement of socialism.
On the other hand, Take Back Idaho is funded by the same people who pour money into the Democrat Party, Democrat candidates and lefty groups like Reclaim Idaho.
Ellis is angry that Freedom Foundation has disrupted a political playground for politically-connected special interest groups and government bureaucrats. Until the Freedom Foundation was formed 13 years ago, these leftists manipulated public policy at our expense and protected elected officials who pretended to be conservative but were RINOs and puppets for the left.
If you’re not sure this is true, consider that Idaho’s income taxes are higher than neighboring states, property taxes are out of control, labor unions control our schools and parents have few education options, the Legislature funds leftist radio and television programming, and there’s a government agency and government program for just about every issue under the sun.
Thanks to the Freedom Foundation’s efforts, lawmakers can study another important aspect of legislating: whether a proposal grows government, creates a new regulation, new program or in any other way impairs our God-given constitutionally protected rights. Thanks to the Freedom Foundation’s involvement, taxes and regulations have been reduced, fewer new government programs are being created each year and the legislative process is more transparent. This is what Ellis calls “extreme.”
Ellis might answer that it’s “extreme” to want to dismantle the government-run education system. I’d say it’s more extreme to want to allow the existing system to continue. After all, most government schools here in eastern Idaho, by their own data, graduate the vast majority of students who can’t pass a college entrance exam. The chairman of the Senate Education Committee acknowledges that the existing system is mediocre.
The school system has thrived on the lack of accountability, pitching critical race theory, social justice and hypersexualism of young children. Is this really what we want for our children? I don’t think so. Freedom Foundation’s solution is to promote the creation of education savings accounts, where parents will be able to choose the school that best fits their needs. Other states give parents such options, available fully to rural and urban kids alike. Ellis is flat out lying when she tries to scare readers into believing that rural children will be left with online education. There’s nothing to back that claim up.
The fact that Ellis and the Take Back Idaho gang is not a conservative organization is apparent in her own words and in the organization’s membership. Ellis does not share my concern that half the babies born in Idaho are on Medicaid. If she were truly conservative, she’d be concerned as I am that Medicaid has displaced churches, charities, families and communities in helping Idahoans. If she were truly conservative, she’d understand that the Idaho and U.S. constitutions both call for the government to compensate people and businesses for regulatory takings, such as occurred in 2020 when politicians shut down businesses and declared many “nonessential.”
Ellis says she wants politicians “working together to solve our chronic problems.” Conservatives don’t think that way. They understand, as Ronald Reagan did, that “government is not the solution to the problem; government is the problem.” I’d add: so are those who are willing to lie about conservatives in order to protect big government.