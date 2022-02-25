Doyle Beck recently claimed that the Take Back Idaho group wants to take our state back “for cronies.” It is just the opposite. Take Back Idaho aims to take Idaho back from Mr. Beck and his cronies, who have brought such divisiveness and disruption to the legislative process in Idaho. We attribute that sad state of affairs to the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which is controlled by an extremist board that includes Beck and his political ally Bryan Smith.
Take Back Idaho’s mission statement clearly states our determination to “take Idaho back from the grip of the Freedom Foundation, its partner organizations and their acolytes in the GOP legislative ranks.” Legislators essentially owned and controlled by Freedom Foundation, including Rep. Ron Nate, Rep. Kerry Hanks and Rep. Chad Christensen, have done their level best in recent years to discredit and hamstring Idaho’s public schools.
Freedom Foundation has clearly stated the organization’s intent to eliminate public schools and replace them with publicly-funded private schools. In most rural areas of Idaho, instruction would have to be online. Schools would no longer be answerable to elected and accountable local school boards.
In his guest opinion, Beck decries government assistance going to “half the babies born in Idaho.” Beck and the Freedom Foundation have no problem with the federal aid they ask for — Freedom Foundation got $130,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program funds, Beck’s companies got $168,000 and Smith’s received about $205,000. Beck seems to think it is socialism only when someone else is getting the government goodies.
Beck wails about some of the folks in Take Back Idaho, calling them RINOs. Those so-called RINOs want to restore the Legislature to a group of individuals dedicated to educating our children, working together to solve our chronic problems, and restoring a sense of community and common purpose in the state.
Take Back Idaho members include former House Speaker Bruce Newcomb, Attorney General Jim Jones, Secretary of State Ben Ysursa and State Treasurer Lydia Justice-Edwards. Several highly regarded Idaho educators joined Take Back Idaho because of Freedom Foundation’s plans to dismantle Idaho’s public education system — former Superintendent of Public instruction Jerry Evans and three local school superintendents, Wil Overgaard of Weiser, Don Coberly of Boise and Geoff Thomas of Rexburg.
In recent days, as Take Back Idaho has become known, many of Speaker Newcomb’s former House colleagues have stepped forward to join Republicans Bert Stevenson of Rupert, Rich Wills of Glenns Ferry, Max Black of Boise and George Eskridge of Dover. They all express great concern about the dysfunction in the Legislature brought about by Freedom Foundation-controlled legislators. They know the system works best when legislators answer to their constituents, rather than to dark-money-funded organizations intent on imposing their will on the Gem State.
The ultimate goal of these good people is to restore the Legislature as a positive influence on the future of Idaho. Take Back Idaho intends to do that by helping cleanse the Legislature of Freedom Foundation trouble-makers, replacing them with reasonable, responsible people in the Republican primary. We ask all good-hearted Idahoans to join us in taking our state back from the grip of those who thrive on division and disruption.