With summer in full swing, it’s a perfect time to plan for explorations of Idaho’s great outdoors. With 27 amazingly beautiful state parks in Idaho, it’s a way to unwind, relax and reconnect with your inner self. One of my personal favorites is Harriman State Park in Fremont County.

Rep. Jon Weber

Located a short 45 minutes north of Rexburg, my wife, Heather, and I, spend time hiking and biking the trails around Silver Lake. The year-round beauty is breathtaking. Not to mention how good it is for the soul. We even spent two nights in a yurt located in the park, and we make it a point to visit and enjoy this public space multiple times throughout the year.

Rep. Jon Weber represents District 34 (Madison County).

