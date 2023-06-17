With summer in full swing, it’s a perfect time to plan for explorations of Idaho’s great outdoors. With 27 amazingly beautiful state parks in Idaho, it’s a way to unwind, relax and reconnect with your inner self. One of my personal favorites is Harriman State Park in Fremont County.
Located a short 45 minutes north of Rexburg, my wife, Heather, and I, spend time hiking and biking the trails around Silver Lake. The year-round beauty is breathtaking. Not to mention how good it is for the soul. We even spent two nights in a yurt located in the park, and we make it a point to visit and enjoy this public space multiple times throughout the year.
In this last legislative session, we once again made a significant investment in our state park system and dedicated $100 million to update and improve these much-loved parks. These dollars will spread around the state and enhance the experience of every visitor. From boating on the crystal-clear waters of Bear Lake to star gazing at Bruneau Dunes, Idaho’s state parks have something for everyone.
Our public parks represent one of the extraordinary benefits of living in this great state. We’ve also made it a priority to keep access affordable for Idahoans. Every time you renew your vehicle registration, paying an extra $10 gives you a one-year pass for unlimited day access to any state park. It also covers boat launch fees.
In a world that feels like it’s only turning faster with each passing day, knowing that we have access to these outdoor spaces matters. Our ability to step back from the noise and connect with our natural world should remain an option no matter where we need to live to earn a living and raise our families.
Wise stewardship over the years ensures today’s Idahoans can enjoy fishing at Henry’s Lake, water skiing at Lucky Peak and hiking the trails around Priest Lake. We have a responsibility to protect these resources for future generations. With the recent growth in this state, it can feel like nothing looks the same as it did a few years ago. But with careful planning and management, our parks can remain places we escape to where we can remind ourselves about the beauty that makes Idaho unique among other states.
This summer, I encourage you to find a state park you haven’t visited for a while — or ever. Take the day. Whether you go alone or bring the family along, set aside for that time in the outside world and look around. We’re so very lucky to live where we live, and our state parks provide us with a regular reminder of the benefits Idaho has to offer, often only an hour’s drive away.
Rep. Jon Weber represents District 34 (Madison County).
