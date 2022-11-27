As second-generation Americans of Japanese descent, my parents were first and foremost Americans. They shared their culture while teaching me about the United States. Starting in grade school and to this day, I proudly put my hand over my heart as I recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Some might call me Japanese-American. I believe the better description is American-Japanese. I’m grateful for my U.S. citizenship, my right to vote and run for office, and the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights that protect our freedoms.

My father, Masa Tsukamoto, always practiced “an attitude of gratitude.” He reflected his generation by respecting his elders, knowing the value of education and working hard to make a living. When I later learned about the hardships of World War II, I was grateful to my parents for not instilling bitterness in my soul. I never felt diﬀerent from the other kids getting on the school bus, walking through the school doors or sitting in Mrs. Chapman’s first-grade classroom.

Sen. Julie VanOrden represents District 30 in Bingham and Butte counties.

