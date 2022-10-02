Just as everyone has a nose, and they also have a different philosophy, including me.

Almost five years ago, the Post Register published my articles on my support to establish a community college, which thankfully passed, and we now have a great community college. The other concerned building a new Idaho Falls High School that unfortunately failed to pass “because taxes will increase.” Well, taxes have increased anyway, and we still do not have a new high school.

Robert E. Jones

Robert Jones is an an 87-year-old year retired Navy veteran who lives in Idaho Falls.

