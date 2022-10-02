Just as everyone has a nose, and they also have a different philosophy, including me.
Almost five years ago, the Post Register published my articles on my support to establish a community college, which thankfully passed, and we now have a great community college. The other concerned building a new Idaho Falls High School that unfortunately failed to pass “because taxes will increase.” Well, taxes have increased anyway, and we still do not have a new high school.
The current view of the nation’s public education has shown that we have lost two decades of learning. Why will be discussed and rediscussed for years to come as to who is to blame, GOP or Democrats.
Even though I am well past the need of public schools, I am still concerned with the current education in the nation, Idaho and especially Idaho Falls.
I taught for 13 years at a Texas community college that was 75% minority, with over 75% unable to pass the mandatory state reading and comprehension test. With this background, I offer one of many solutions.
The Idaho state Constitution states the duty of the Legislature “is to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
In 1993, the Idaho Supreme Court held that the term “uniform” did not require “equality” of education spending only that the term “thorough” guaranteed students a certain level of education. Maybe Jim Jones can expound on this decision.
I will use my own family as one example.
My two boys scored over 90 percentile on the military entrance exam and along with my daughter, easily passed their SAT test. When asked why they did so well, they all attributed it to being able to read and comprehend the test questions.
They attributed this to our reading to them from almost birth, beginning with the easy stuff and later the scriptures.
This has continued through my great-grandchildren starting with my great-granddaughter when she was 2 with a subscription to Highlights magazine.
I know times are getting harder, taxes and inflation going up, and many parents saying they can’t afford a subscription but there is a great Idaho Falls public library or maybe local businesses could create and support such a subscription program.
I know that there are problems, but I feel the solution is to get back to basics with parents getting involved, ending the teacher’s union control and teaching the “3 Rs,” — reading, reading, reading.
Robert Jones is an an 87-year-old year retired Navy veteran who lives in Idaho Falls.
