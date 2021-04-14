This opinion column is a direct response to Mr. Beck’s recent anti-union column. As I read his comments, my mind recalled one of my all-time favorite bumper stickers. It read, “Enjoy paid holidays, thank a union.” The message is clear and unambiguous. As a result of successful union collective bargaining, American workers now have a list of established benefits. Additional “thank a union” bumper stickers could include: annual wage increases, paid vacations, paid sick leave, the 40-hour workweek, overtime pay, employer pensions, subsidized health insurance and workplace safety committees.
The central reason these types of wages and benefits exist today is because of President Roosevelt’s 1935 passage of the National Labor Relations Act. The NLRA resulted in the growth of labor unions across the country and required employers to bargain with those unions that were certified to represent a workforce majority. In vintage Roosevelt style he stated, “If I went to work in a factory, the first thing I would do is join a union.”
Union influence has gone beyond improving wages and benefits of workers. Unions have played a significant role in protecting employees from unfair workplace treatment. Through bargaining and arbitration, a seven-step just cause disciplinary standard has developed. It covers 1) a forewarning or foreknowledge of the probable consequences of the alleged conduct; 2) the employer rule(s) and/or order(s) are reasonably related to the employee’s job; 3) an investigation was conducted; 4) the investigation was conducted fairly and objectively; 5) the investigation resulted in substantial evidence affirming the allegation; 6) the employer-provided equal treatment to other employees in similar situations; 7) the penalty was reasonable given the seriousness of the allegation and the employee’s record.
Unions have also played an important role in improving the wages and benefits of non-union workers. The Economic Policy Institute has researched and reported that unions, especially in industries and regions where they are strong, help boost the wages of all workers by establishing pay and benefit standards that many nonunion firms then adopt. However, this union boost to nonunion pay has weakened over time, as the share of private-sector workers in a union has fallen from 1 in 3 in the 1950s, to about 1 in 20 today. In fact, pay for private-sector workers has barely budged over the past three and a half decades. One of the central reasons for the present wage disparity in this country is the decline of unions. This decline has been pushed along by the passage of anti-union legislation by Republican-dominated states.
Anti-union proponents argue that free enterprise and employee freedom are reasons to be opposed to unions. Plus, they point out past union excesses. It is true union behavior has not been perfect over the years. Unions have the Hoffas. Other organizations in America have similarly been imperfect. Sports has the Houston Astros, politics has the Nixons, business has the Madoffs, entertainment has the Weinsteins and churches have Elmer Gantrys.
America was founded by group action against a foreign government that ruled by domination, oppression and autocracy. Women have the right to vote today as a result of group action. What is so wrong with workers joining forces against an employer who is unfair and then requires that employer to bargain? As President Kennedy said: “Our labor unions are not narrow, self-seeking groups. They have raised wages, shortened hours and provided benefits. Through collective bargaining and grievance procedures, unions have brought justice and democracy to the workplace”.