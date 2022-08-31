Recently, while taking a few minutes to relax on my front porch, I listened to a train blowing for a grade crossing. That sound has been a part of my memory from my earliest days. It is an iconic sound that has had a vital place in the westward expansion of our nation. Having grown up in a heavily populated part of the country, it carries the vision of great, largely empty spaces, where civilization and people are more widely distributed, along with a greater sense of neighborliness and mutual self-respect. I am no hermit, but I have never been lonely in such places. They are places where one can let the mind wander, take in and contemplate what’s around them. It is also educational in a way that no book on history can fully fill in for.
I mentioned early years; that sound, lonely in the night far ahead, announcing the approach to a small town or grade crossing out across the Great Plains inspired an early urge for travel and exploration. In that relatively flat expanse, carrying with it the vision of nothing between you and the North Pole but more and more of the same blessed, unadulterated emptiness open for discovery and exploration of the outback.
It drew me out of the relatively compressed atmosphere of the East into a world seemingly without limits. A world vital and inspiring. Indeed, at times, when I was on my own in a small town, I would hole up in a small cheap motel, hit the local cafe for some coffee or breakfast, and get into conversation with one or two of the locals. Maybe pick up the local chronicle and find out a little about their lifestyle. No outside distractions. That’s what that lonely sound means to me. It is relaxing.
Gone are the grand old trains that I knew, where you could walk from end to end or just sit and take in the wonderful expanse of this great land and contemplate what others long before had toiled for weeks and weeks to cross and prepare for those who would follow. The last great hope for man on this earth. What so many have given their lives to preserve.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He is a cooperative weather observer for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and has been involved as a volunteer in civic and natural resource capacities for many years. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.