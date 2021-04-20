My guess is Sage Dixon doesn’t know Dallin Oaks or anything about the civics lesson Oaks delivered earlier this month at the Mormon church’s general conference in Salt Lake City. This is too bad, since even a passing understanding of Oaks’ tutorial could have spared Dixon — and the rest of us — the embarrassment of having to explain the latest example of legislative idiocy now coursing its way through the Idaho statehouse.
Dixon, as has been reported, is the northern Idaho public servant whose current inspiration, House Bill 322, would give every Idaho legislator the ability to start a process to declare any federal executive order or court decision that isn’t to their liking “of no force and effect.” It is an audacious and stupid proposal. For the historically minded, it is no less an assault on the Constitution and representative democracy than the siege of Fort Sumter and the South’s secession from the Union.
To say that HB 322 is ill-conceived and patently unconstitutional is only half the story. Dixon and his cohorts at the Idaho Freedom Foundation didn’t even have to plumb the depths of their collective ignorance to come up with it. It was handed to them on a platter by the American Legislative Exchange Council, the Koch brothers-funded think tank that supplies gullible ultraconservative state legislators with template pieces of legislation that masquerade as local solutions to local problems, but are really anti-government bombshells to blow up traditional governing principles and clear the road for big money and corporate irresponsibility. Elected officials like Dixon are just opportunistic dupes in the process.
Oaks, on the other hand, is a jurist and scholar who has made the Constitution his life’s work, first as a clerk to the United States Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren and, later, as a Utah Supreme Court justice, dean of the Brigham Young University law school and a general authority of the Mormon church. You might say he breathes the Constitution, a sharp contrast to Dixon, who either hasn’t read or doesn’t understand the document.
The funny thing is Oaks’ address was neither remarkable nor radical in and of itself, especially to anyone with a high school level understanding of basic concepts, like the separation of powers or the relationship of a supreme federal government to the governments of the states. What makes it remarkable and radical is that Oaks delivered it now, at a time when Dixon and his uninformed allies are toying dangerously with authoritarianism and threatening the Constitution’s inspired principles — forgetting, as Oaks methodically reminded us, that representative democracy is anchored by the Constitution, not by any man or any political party. His exhortation to be thoughtful and “support wise candidates and political parties or platforms whose other positions they cannot approve” is earth-shattering in the annals of Mormon country politics, almost as momentous as the church’s late 19th-century move to divide each congregation into equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans so Utah could achieve statehood. The fact that Oaks spoke as he did, with the full weight of the church behind him, can only be read to mean our divisiveness is real and our Constitution is in peril.
That Dixon’s bill passed through the House State Affairs Committee without objection isn’t surprising, only disappointing — another grim reminder of the Idaho Freedom Foundation-inspired arrogance that currently hangs over the Idaho Legislature. Other illustrations abound, among them the recently passed initiative-killing SB 1110; HB 101, which seeks to curb the attorney general’s ability to represent the state; and SB 1336 and HB 134, both of which would emasculate the governor’s emergency executive powers. All are variants of the same mutant strain — a strain that falsely presents itself as being about individual freedom, limited government and meaningful citizen participation but, in reality, is just the opposite. It makes you wonder whether Idaho Freedom Foundation and its legislative shills are just plain dumb or purposefully wrecking the machinery of government to benefit themselves at our expense.
Just for the record, I officially didn’t get very far as a Mormon. I wasn’t called to go on a mission, and except for funerals and family reunions, haven’t set foot in a ward house in years. But, like Oaks and, I suspect, many other Idahoans — Mormon and non-Mormon alike — I was educated to understand and respect the Constitution and the principles on which it was founded, and am growing sick and tired of legislators like Dixon who unthinkingly want to destroy it.
If you haven’t read or listened to Oaks’ speech, you should. So, too, should those Idaho Mormon legislators who thinks the church and its followers will always have their back.