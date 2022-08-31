Over the past two years, tech workers and tech startups have relocated from Silicon Valley to Idaho. Young workers are drawn to Boise and other parts of the state because of their reputations as innovation hubs — places where the brightest minds will develop the next big thing.

It’s a trend accelerated by the pandemic and work-from-home revolution, but the Gem State has a long, respected history as a tech leader. The number of high-tech companies in Idaho has increased by 61% over the last decade, and semiconductors are the state’s top export. There are more than 30 semiconductor establishments in Idaho, and more than 11,000 workers here spend their days designing, researching and manufacturing the semiconductors used in airplanes, ATMs and more.

John Neuffer is president and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry of America.

