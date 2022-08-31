Over the past two years, tech workers and tech startups have relocated from Silicon Valley to Idaho. Young workers are drawn to Boise and other parts of the state because of their reputations as innovation hubs — places where the brightest minds will develop the next big thing.
It’s a trend accelerated by the pandemic and work-from-home revolution, but the Gem State has a long, respected history as a tech leader. The number of high-tech companies in Idaho has increased by 61% over the last decade, and semiconductors are the state’s top export. There are more than 30 semiconductor establishments in Idaho, and more than 11,000 workers here spend their days designing, researching and manufacturing the semiconductors used in airplanes, ATMs and more.
This driver of the Idaho economy could stall, however, if Congress fails to invest in semiconductor production and research and development soon. Without action, Idaho’s future growth and the U.S. chip sector could be adversely impacted as governments around the world attract semiconductor companies to build their production facilities overseas with massive public incentive programs. The federal government must act now to put the U.S. on equal footing with other nations — or risk losing leadership in this critical industry.
America used to lead the world in chip manufacturing. Yet in the last 30 years, the share of modern semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. has fallen from 37% to 12%, while China’s share surged from less than 1% to 15%. During the same period, foreign countries invested heavily in chip manufacturing incentives — the U.S did not. U.S.-based chip manufacturing facilities, called fabs, can cost up to 50% more to build and operate than fabs overseas. America’s share of global chip manufacturing capacity will continue to shrink as new fabs are built overseas, which is why it’s critical for Congress to act now to level the playing field.
Aware of the growing competition, Congress sought a solution. Last year, the Senate passed competitiveness legislation that would provide $52 billion to fund CHIPS Act incentives for domestic semiconductor research, design and manufacturing. In February, the House followed, passing a similar bill. Now, the two chambers must reach a compromise and send a final bill to President Biden for his signature. Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo also introduced the FABS Act, which would create a tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing. That bill should be expanded to include semiconductor design investments and enacted in the final competitiveness legislation.
Idaho’s competitive edge in this industry depends on the passage of these initiatives. In March, Gov. Little signed a bill that provides a sales tax exemption for materials used to build, grow or update semiconductor plants in the state. The law will only go into effect, however, if the bill sitting in Congress is enacted. Idaho’s representatives took the necessary steps to ensure their state’s leadership in the industry. Now, it’s Congress’ turn to pass competitiveness legislation that includes the CHIPS and FABS Acts.
Funding the CHIPS Act and enacting the FABS Act will lead to economic growth in Idaho and nationwide. Currently, Idaho has the fifth-most semiconductor manufacturing jobs of any state in the U.S., employing 11,400 workers. Investing in design, research and manufacturing in Idaho will bring even more jobs to the state. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, a $50 billion investment could also create an annual average of 185,000 temporary jobs nationally and add $24.6 billion to the U.S. economy per year.
Yet time is running out. Chip manufacturers are already looking to build and expand their fabs elsewhere to meet the explosion of demand for semiconductors. If Congress doesn’t start investing in domestic research, design and manufacturing of semiconductors now, they will miss their opportunity to resolidify American leadership in the industry. Now is the time to strengthen semiconductor innovation in the U.S. for good.
John Neuffer is president and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry of America.